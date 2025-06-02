Explore the world of game art in issue 254 of ImagineFX

Learn to paint complex battle scenes, just like Thomas Elliott's Doom: The Dark Ages cover

This month's ImagineFX puts the focus on video games and the incredible art behind them – and on the front cover! Get expert training from top artists, insight on life in the industry by those working in it today, and delve into one of the most acclaimed series on Netflix.

Discover how the Doom: The Dark Ages cover was made (Image credit: Future)

This month's cover artist, the always awesome Thomas Elliott, shows you how to paint complex battle scenes, from his initial ideas to the completed art, as seen adorning the front of new release Doom: The Dark Ages.

We learn about the building blocks of indie games (Image credit: Future)

Our news section is absolutely stacked! We spoke to artists who have specialised in creating visual identities for indie video games, weaving emotion and mood into the playable results.

All the latest details about Riot Games' upcoming League of Legends TCG Riftbound are covered too, plus we step into Greg Staples' home studio.

Delve into the details of Arcane Season Two (Image credit: Future)

We change tack to look at how the team behind the second season of Arcane, the hit League of Legends spin-off show on Netflix, pushed the boundaries in developing its storytelling arsenal and transforming much-loved characters for animation.

Find out what it's like to work as a video game concept artist (Image credit: Future)

And there are more pro secrets revealed from the mysterious and misunderstood craft of video game concept design. Find out what goes on behind closed doors, look at some fascinating projects and read what the talented artists that drive the visuals have to say.

That's not all, with plenty of artwork to get you inspired, more training – from drawing dynamic dinosaurs to developing narratives – interviews and expert reviews to be had.

We hope you enjoy the issue!