Check out some masterful manga with issue 252 of ImagineFX

In this month’s issue we have a broad range of content, with

a particular focus on the world of comic art, an area that so many artists dip into or make a career out of. There’s expert advice from comic pros, plus a deep dive into how some truly iconic characters were recreated for video game Marvel Rivals, which has become wildly popular since its December release.

We really hope you enjoy the issue!

Get yours now!

To bag your own copy head over to magazines direct, where you can pick up single issues, save some money on a subscription and fill in the blanks in your collection with back issues.

Don't forget, if you buy a subscription you get access to our digital back catalogue too!

Also in this issue

Artist in residence (Image credit: Future)

In our regular artist in residence slot this issue is the renowned comic artist Lee Carter, who takes us on a tour of his trinket filled studio.

Workshop - learn to draw like Tank Girl artist Jamie Hewlitt (Image credit: Future)

Discover key tips to create stunning art in the style of Tank Girl and Gorillaz artist Jamie Hewlitt.

Discover the comic art coming from Africa (Image credit: Future)

With nods to African heritage, comic art from this region is booming, so we take a good look at some of the success stories from this inspiring comic culture.