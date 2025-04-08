Check out some masterful manga with issue 252 of ImagineFX
See what’s inside the new edition of ImagineFX – on sale now!
In this month’s issue we have a broad range of content, with
a particular focus on the world of comic art, an area that so many artists dip into or make a career out of. There’s expert advice from comic pros, plus a deep dive into how some truly iconic characters were recreated for video game Marvel Rivals, which has become wildly popular since its December release.
We really hope you enjoy the issue!
Get yours now!
To bag your own copy head over to magazines direct, where you can pick up single issues, save some money on a subscription and fill in the blanks in your collection with back issues.
Don't forget, if you buy a subscription you get access to our digital back catalogue too!
Also in this issue
In our regular artist in residence slot this issue is the renowned comic artist Lee Carter, who takes us on a tour of his trinket filled studio.
Discover key tips to create stunning art in the style of Tank Girl and Gorillaz artist Jamie Hewlitt.
With nods to African heritage, comic art from this region is booming, so we take a good look at some of the success stories from this inspiring comic culture.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.