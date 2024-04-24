Marvel artist Russell Dauterman's new book is a work of art

By Ian Dean
published

The acclaimed Marvel artist celebrates a decade of comic art in new book.

Marvel Art of Russell Dauterman; Marvel comic characters
(Image credit: Marvel / Clover Press)

Marvel artist Russell Dauterman has spent ten years drawing some of comic's most popular heroes in The Mighty Thor, X-Men and Scarlet Witch. Now he's collected his most memorable illustrations and artworks into a new book, The Marvel Art of Russell Dauterman. 

The new coffee table 'boutique' art book from Clover Press (the publisher behind Craig Yoe's new book) and Marvel Comics is the latest release from the publisher and presents iconic images alongside rare and never-before-seen artwork from one of comic's best known artists. In my interview below Russell reveals his love of drawing digitally (read our guide for the best digital art software).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

Related articles