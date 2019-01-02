The best cheap Wacom tablet deals in 2019

If you're looking for a cheap Wacom tablet, you've come to the right place. Wacom tablets are notoriously expensive – but there are bargains to be found. We've gathered all the best Wacom tablet deals, discounts and offers from the most reputable retailers right here, to help you get the best possible price.

If you’re not sure which Wacom tablet for drawing you want – or whether another brand might be better – take a look at our selection of the best drawing tablets right now. It’s packed with all the pro info you need to make the right decision for your needs.

What’s the price of a Wacom tablet?

Wacom tablets are widely considered to be the best drawing tablets in the market – so you can expect to pay a premium price for them. Wacom’s pen tablets are the most affordable: a small Intuos starts at $79.95 / £69.99 in the Wacom Store, while a large Intuos Pro tops out around $499.95 / £449.99.

Meanwhile, a Wacom pen display can retail from $799.95 / £730 for the Wacom Cintiq 13HD Interactive pen display, and $999.95 / £899.99 for the 13-inch Wacom Cintiq Pro, all the way through to $2,799.95 / £2549.99 for the mighty Cintiq 27QHD Creative Pen and Touch Display.

Finally, the Wacom MobileStudio Pro pen computer sits between $1,799.95 and $2,499.95 / £1,399.99 for the 13-inch model and $2,399.95 and $2,999.95 / £2,749.99 for the 16-inch model.

How to find a cheap Wacom tablet

So where are the best Wacom tablet deals? We’ve scooped up the biggest bargains on Wacom's full range of drawing tablets and accessories below – just scroll down to see them. Or, if you already know which model you want, you can search by product name using the quick links above. Our clever price finding tool will update you with the latest deals and discounts as they drop.

Alternatively, if you'd like to search for offers directly, the best places to bag a bargain are through leading third-party retailers like Amazon, John Lewis, eBay and Currys. And if you don't mind a second-hand product, you can occasionally pick up bargains on refurbished Wacom devices in the Wacom Store, or take a look at Wacom's bundle offers.

Scroll down to find the cheapest Wacom tablet deals on the firm's leading tablets...

Our pick US: best cheap Wacom tablet deals

Wacom Intuos Pro (medium): $269 (was $349.95)

Save $80.95 – If you’re after an Intuos Pro, take a look at this refurbished model on Amazon. Easily one of Wacom’s most popular tablets, the pen tablet is more portable than the pen displays – and you can save 17 per cent with this deal.

Our pick UK: best cheap Wacom tablet deals

Wacom Cintiq 13HD deals

Wacom's ever-popular Creative Pen Cintiq tablet offers a high precision solution for all your graphics projects, whether in the office or at home. Weighing in at just 1.2kg, it's a highly portable device, meaning you can easily jot down sketches on the go, and with a 13.3-inch display, there's plenty of room to really express your creativity.

It also comes complete with Wacom's powerful Pro Pen, featuring 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition.

Wacom Cintiq 27QHD Creative Pen and Touch Display deals

Offering unparalled clarity and colour sensitivity, the Cintiq 27QHD provides true-to-life colour on a high-resolution, 27-inch display. The widescreen 16:9 display has four times the pixel density of standard HDTV, providing artists with the resolution (2560 x 1440) to handle the finest detail.

Designed for drawing and painting, image editing and 3D animation, the 27QHD includes a Pro Pen, complete with a range of nibs, including felt for a smooth flow across the tablet surface.

Wacom Cintiq Pro deals

If you're after that natural pen-on-paper feel from your tablet, look no further than the Wacom Cintiq Pro. Designed for professional artists and designers who demand an intuitive, pen-on-screen connection to their work, the Wacom Cintiq Pro offers a resolution of up to 4K and a wide-gamut display, so you’ll be able to see your work in life-like detail.

Wacom MobileStudio Pro deals

Wacom MobileStudio Pro provides an entire studio full of powerful creative tools right at your fingertips. Featuring the new sensitive, more accurate and responsive Wacom Pro Pen 2, this MobileStudio provides everything you need to create at your best, from your studio desk to on the go.

Available in two sizes, 13- and 16-inches, the MobileStudio Pro has been designed specifically to meet the demands of creative professionals who want the freedom to create anywhere. Backed up by powerful Intel chips, these machines have all the muscle you need to run professional creative applications. Plus, the Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 model come with NVIDIA Quadro graphics and on-board memory to make even the heaviest files fly around your screen.

Wacom Intuos Pro deals

If you're after a quality drawing tablet but are on a bit of a budget, then the Wacom Intuos Pro might be just the solution. Simply connect this nifty but affordable device to your Mac or Windows PC with USB or built-in Bluetooth, install drivers, and you’re ready to start work directly in the software of your choice. The ultra-responsive Wacom Pro Pen 2 connects you to your creative work like never before, providing the perfect drawing space.

Wacom Bamboo Slate deals

Wacom Bamboo Duo stylus deals

Wacom Bamboo Fineline stylus deals

Wacom Bamboo Sketch stylus deals