I’m deeply disturbed by the weird popcorn bucket design trend

Blame Dune: Part Two.

AMC popcorn buckets
(Image credit: AMC)

For reasons unbeknownst to me, the internet has developed an obsession with something completely unexpected – popcorn buckets. It started back in February with a promotional popcorn receptacle for Dune: Part Two that garnered a mixed (and hilarious) response from fans for its 'suggestive' appearance. Since then, marketing teams have been keen to one-up the controversial design, amping up the absurdity for a kernel of coveted virality. 

It can be a tricky task to master the art of packaging design, but rarely would I say that a scandalous approach is the key to success. Regretfully, I have to hold my tongue, as not only are the recent slew of bizarre buckets wholly memorable, but a genius (albeit slightly ridiculous) marketing strategy. 

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

