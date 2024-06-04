The new Alien Romulus poster is suffocatingly brilliant

With the Alien Romulus trailer impending, the hype around the iconic franchise's latest film is mounting. Adding to the excitement is a brand new film poster that drops the subtlety in an all-out face-hugging spectacular.

The Alien franchise is known for producing some of the best film posters, but this latest design is quite a departure from the usual style. While the new design might be a little on the nose for some (literally), many fans have praised the new poster, excited for the return of one of Alien's most iconic creature designs.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The simple yet striking design features a person desperately trying to remove a Facehugger – a hopeless task, as franchise fans will know. The design clearly plays on the nostalgia of the Alien series, reviving one of its most iconic enemies, yet the design feels subdued and stylish in its quietly disturbing imagery. The red and black colour palette adds an additional sense of horror and tension, giving the poster a chilling graphic feel.

Fans were quick to comment their praise on X, with one user writing "Poster design is BACK." Others were equally impressed, with one user commenting "Can’t wait!! Face hugger action incoming!" while another called the design "Pure art." With the previous Alien Romulus poster receiving similarly positive reactions, the upcoming trailer has a lot to live up to. But if the teaser trailer is anything to go off of, it's going to be far more than a bite of nostalgia.