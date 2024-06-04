The new Alien Romulus poster is suffocatingly brilliant

A design that feels like a punch in the face.

Alien Romulus poster
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

With the Alien Romulus trailer impending, the hype around the iconic franchise's latest film is mounting. Adding to the excitement is a brand new film poster that drops the subtlety in an all-out face-hugging spectacular. 

The Alien franchise is known for producing some of the best film posters, but this latest design is quite a departure from the usual style. While the new design might be a little on the nose for some (literally), many fans have praised the new poster, excited for the return of one of Alien's most iconic creature designs. 

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

