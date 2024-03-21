The Alien: Romulus poster is a stunning return to form

The hype doesn't seem to stop for Fede Álvarez's upcoming horror reboot Alien: Romulus, which now has a stunning official poster. Combining all the best features of the original Alien posters, the new design is an effortlessly eerie take on the classic film's iconic minimalist poster design.

It's certainly worthy of a place on our best film posters list, perfectly encapsulating the iconic cinematic legacy of the original films. It just goes to show what a cult following the franchise has – one simple poster featuring a drooling Xenomorph and fans are going wild.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Like the original 1979 Alien poster, the new design takes a minimalist approach, using simple imagery and strong, graphic typography to give the poster a disturbingly desolate feel. "The poster isn't a pretentious mess like the Covenant one," u/Jessica-Ripley commented on the r/LV426 Subreddit. Fans on X were equally excited, with user @Patriots_Dude commenting "This poster is perfectly simple. I'm sold."

A visual treat for new and old fans alike, the Alien: Romulus poster is a promising peek at what the new film has to offer and I'm excited to see if it lives up to the hype as one of the best upcoming VFX films of 2024. For more Alien: Romulus news, check out the official trailer or take a look at Fede's cryptic teaser that features a creepy hidden image.