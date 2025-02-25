Here's what we can learn from Starbucks' compostable cup design fail

Sustainability needs to coincide with functionality.

Starbucks&#039; new sustainable cups
(Image credit: Starbucks)

Starbucks recently debuted a series of compostable coffee cups across select states in the US much to the dismay of vocal critics. While the chain coffee company's move to more eco-conscious practice is a commendable (yet well overdue) effort, the intense backlash to its sustainable packaging introduces a wider question around eco-design – can we truly strike the perfect balance between sustainability and style?

For a global brand like Starbucks, its iconic packaging design is just as important as the product, creating the essence of the Starbucks 'experience'. Whether it's an issue around functionality, aesthetics or just the resistance to change that deters its unhappy customers, there's still a long learning journey ahead for both designers and consumers when it comes to building a sustainable future.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

