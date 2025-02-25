Starbucks recently debuted a series of compostable coffee cups across select states in the US much to the dismay of vocal critics. While the chain coffee company's move to more eco-conscious practice is a commendable (yet well overdue) effort, the intense backlash to its sustainable packaging introduces a wider question around eco-design – can we truly strike the perfect balance between sustainability and style?

For a global brand like Starbucks, its iconic packaging design is just as important as the product, creating the essence of the Starbucks 'experience'. Whether it's an issue around functionality, aesthetics or just the resistance to change that deters its unhappy customers, there's still a long learning journey ahead for both designers and consumers when it comes to building a sustainable future.

Criticisms around Starbucks' new coffee cups began to arise when fans took to X to share their disappointment at the new design. For many, the design of the cup was prone to spills – an annoying flaw that potentially put some consumers on the backfoot when migrating to sustainable packaging design. For others, the Starbucks experience was lost with the new compostable cups, with one fan claiming they couldn't see their drink "which is part of the fun," due to the new cup's opaque design.

@starbucks your new cups are horrible- you can’t see your drink, which is part of the fun. And the kids are terrible. Change back! Thank you for bringing back straws and sugar but now terrible new cups 😢 pic.twitter.com/bUSqXhuSzNFebruary 15, 2025

Burgopak's creative director, Dane Whitehurst, tells Creative Bloq "It seems customers like taking pictures of their drinks with the contents visible and feel that some of the fun and 'shareability' is lost with the new design. Firstly, I think this goes to show how much education is still needed around the damage caused by single-use plastics to help inform and reshape the priorities of some consumers."

While the obvious solution seems to be simply opting for a clear compostable cup, Dane highlights the finer complications of this option. "Secondly, I am sure there are options out there for clear compostable alternatives. However, with these options, as well as the current 'eco' design, they are only commercially compostable, which would depend on the capabilities within local municipalities. If they cannot be commercially composted, then there is still a good chance the items will be incinerated or sent to landfill," he adds.

@Starbucks “We eat with our eyes first.” 👀Not seeing the beauty of the Frappuccino is a big FAIL! Forcing customers to use your cups, in which drinks get cold faster, when you’re so expensive? #starbucks #visual #frappuccino #failure pic.twitter.com/vMCZnVpqb3February 19, 2025

There are clear design flaws with the new Starbucks lids, creating an indisputable functionality issue. "It's really important when creating eco alternatives that other functionality is either preserved or enhanced," Dane says. "Design, when done well, is a tool to minimise functional and aesthetic compromises so that good ideas can thrive. It is then down to ensuring that the materials and manufacturing processes work in harmony to deliver an improved product overall. Something obviously needs to be addressed with the current design of the lid or with the final fit and finish to further optimise the final product," he adds.

Dear @Starbucks, please go back to normal lids. These are horrible. pic.twitter.com/ykESIe33ayFebruary 15, 2025

While Starbucks' new cups are a rocky debut for eco-conscious packaging, design companies like Burgopak are revolutionising sustainability with creative yet aesthetically pleasing solutions, demonstrating that a balance can be struck between function and style. Moving from the conventional plastic packaging design we've become accustomed to may be a tough pill to swallow, but for Dane, it's a necessary shift.

"Overall, humans are generally resistant to change and some downright hate it. But change is what is needed and it is nice to see such a large brand taking steps towards engaging with the problems around single-use plastic. In my opinion, it's time for Starbucks to take on the feedback and learning, to iterate and improve, rather than run for the hills," Dane says.

For more sustainable packaging inspiration, check out Dane's Day in the Life interview to discover what the future of eco-conscious design has in store. If you're after more packaging design take a look at the packaging design trends to watch in 2025.