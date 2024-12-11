From Art Deco to psychedelia: 5 packaging design trends to watch in 2025

News
By
published

Pentawards predicts next year's emerging aesthetics.

Pleasurama, by Design Bridge &amp; Partners
(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

The Pentawards has released its annual report unveiling the top packaging design trends set to take over 2025. With cultural shifts, changing consumer habits and an increased focus on environmentalism leading to a constantly evolving industry, this upcoming year of design innovation is set to include a diverse range of aesthetics, from psychedelia to Art Deco.

Using insight from this year's Pentawards competition, the report reflects over 2000 entries from more than 60 countries, giving a unique projection of the industry's hottest packaging design trends. Below is just a selection of the trends set to take over 2025 – to read the full report download it here.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles