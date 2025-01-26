Artist rings in the year of the snake with striking lunar new year Johnny Walker packaging design

After his design for the year of the dragon in 2024, the artist James Jean has hooked up with Diageo's Scotch whisky The Johnnie Walker Blue Label again to create a limited-edition label and packaging design to mark the lunar new year and the start of the year of the snake.

James is known fusing contemporary subjects with aesthetic techniques inspired by traditional Chinese scroll paintings, Japanese woodblock prints, and Renaissance-style portraiture. Keen to make a different and unique interpretation of the snake zodiac sign, he came up with a design that draws on the past buts looks to the future (also see our roundup of packaging design inspiration).

James Jean also designed illustrations for the Lunar New Year John Walker & Sons XR 21 Year Old Limited Edition Design (Image credit: Diageo)

We're told the new design for year of the snake "symbolizes an auspicious ambition for constant progression and self-reinvention, reflecting the values at the heart of Johnnie Walker"

The symbol of the snake is often connected with the idea of renewal. In James's interpretation, three snakes represent the three attributes of wisdom, intelligence, and intuition. They're surrounded by blooming flowers, shedding their skins to embrace the next chapter in life. This apparently reflects how Johnnie Walker Blue Label keeps evolving and transforming over the course of its history.

James was born in Taipei and raised in New Jersey. He attended the School of Visual Arts in New York and is now based in Los Angeles.

"I portrayed the snake shedding its skin to represent the idea of renewal and growth," he says. "The three snakes symbolize the attributes of wisdom, intelligence, and intuition, while also representing the past, present, and future. Snakes are constantly growing, transforming, and adapting to changing conditions."

Just as long as people don't start to thing the taste has changed like they do with the new Jack Daniels bottle! For more ideas, see our roundup of packaging design trends for 2025.