The new Jack Daniels bottle design is leaving a bad taste for some

News
By
published

Can packaging design really impact the flavour?

A Jack Daniels Bottle
(Image credit: Jack Daniels)

Change in packaging design is fraught with danger. Sometimes a new design is needed to inject some life into a brand that's losing its edge or to help a product stand out on the shelf amid new competition, but cases like Bahlsen and the unpopular Tropicana rebrand have taught us that change has its risks.

If a new look is too radical, loyal customers may miss their favourite product on the shelf. And even if a redesign is relatively subtle, it can cause another potential problem: doubts about whether the product itself has changed. That's what's happening with the new Jack Daniels bottle.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles