Download resources for ImagineFX 250

Features
By
published

All the files, resources and videos to accompany issue 249 of ImagineFX magazine.

The subscriber cover of ImagineFX 250, showing a unicorn.
(Image credit: Future)

To download the accompanying files for ImagineFX issue 250, head to this link and click download. If you've missed this issue or other editions of ImagineFX, start a subscription.

Below you will find the videos that accompany this issue.

Rob Redman

Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.