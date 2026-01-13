Learn new ways to sculpt and paint art with issue 262 of ImagineFX
News
By Rob Redman published
xxx
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
In this month's ImagineFX we xxxxxx
Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.
Get yours now!
To bag your copy head over to Magazines Direct, where you can pick up a single issue, save some money on a subscription, and fill in the blanks in your collection with the latest back issues.
And don't forget, if you buy a print subscription you get access to over 150 issues of our digital back catalogue too!
Inside the latest ImagineFX
We hope you enjoy the issue!
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.