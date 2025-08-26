Explore over 500 epic sketches and doodles in issue 257 of ImagineFX
Plus extended sketchbooks and interviews with top artists
In this month's ImagineFX we bring back our much loved Sketchbook special, with a huge range of sketches, doodles and work in progress art from pro artists. We have over 500 epic sketches from around the world, covering everything from cute creatures, to mechs and vehicles to fantasy landscapes.
Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.
Get yours now!
To bag your copy head over to Magazines Direct, where you can pick up a single issue, save some money on a subscription, and fill in the blanks in your collection with the latest back issues.
And don't forget, if you buy a print subscription you get access to over 150 issues of our digital back catalogue too!
Inside the latest ImagineFX
Pro artist Dan dos Santos showcase some of his stunning work and shares insights into his process for creating book cover art.
Greg Baldwin shares not only his sketches (including hints about the secret ones) but talks about his process, with advice for budding artists.
Check out the unique style of Alix Hillmer and learn how she uses her sketchbooks as a sandbox for new tools. Her sketchbook is filled with a myriad of character types, many with a clear basis in folklore and mythology.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
From delicate doodles to veg based character designs, Johanna's sketchbook is full to the brim with the natural world and is a place she stores any idea that captures her imagination.
Acky uses his sketchbook as a place to express himself at his most authentic and it's filled with techy characters, alongside magical creatures.
We hope you enjoy the issue!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.