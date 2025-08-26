Explore over 500 epic sketches and doodles in issue 257 of ImagineFX

Plus extended sketchbooks and interviews with top artists

Spreads from ImagineFX 257
Some of our favourite sketches from the issue adorn our cover this month. (Image credit: Future)

In this month's ImagineFX we bring back our much loved Sketchbook special, with a huge range of sketches, doodles and work in progress art from pro artists. We have over 500 epic sketches from around the world, covering everything from cute creatures, to mechs and vehicles to fantasy landscapes.

Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.

Inside the latest ImagineFX

Spreads from ImagineFX 257

From the mind of Dan dos Santos (Image credit: Future)

Pro artist Dan dos Santos showcase some of his stunning work and shares insights into his process for creating book cover art.

Spreads from ImagineFX 257

The sketches of Greg Baldwin (Image credit: Future)

Greg Baldwin shares not only his sketches (including hints about the secret ones) but talks about his process, with advice for budding artists.

Spreads from ImagineFX 257

Check out the unique style and mythologically driven work of Alix Hillmer. (Image credit: Future)

Check out the unique style of Alix Hillmer and learn how she uses her sketchbooks as a sandbox for new tools. Her sketchbook is filled with a myriad of character types, many with a clear basis in folklore and mythology.

Spreads from ImagineFX 257

A flavourful sketchbook from Johanna Forster (Image credit: Future)

From delicate doodles to veg based character designs, Johanna's sketchbook is full to the brim with the natural world and is a place she stores any idea that captures her imagination.

Spreads from ImagineFX 257

From the masterful mind of Acky Bright (Image credit: Future)

Acky uses his sketchbook as a place to express himself at his most authentic and it's filled with techy characters, alongside magical creatures.

We hope you enjoy the issue!

Rob Redman
Rob Redman
Editor, ImagineFX

Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.

