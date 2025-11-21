The best digital art magazine subscription deals of 2025, with up to 50% off!

You can't underestimate the value of a good art magazine and there is no better time than now to grab a new subscription to ImagineFX, either for yourself or for the creative person in your life.

ImagineFX comes, 13 times a year, to your doorstep, brimming with inspirational art, world class training, interviews and insights, as well as reviews of the latest gear, so you can stay ahead of the game.

There are options for the print magazine, digital editions and more. The digital editions are ideal if you live overseas and want faster access to the latest content to feed your art, or if you prefer to read on a tablet.

Plus, with a subscription you get access to our back catalogue, for free!

There's never been a better time to grab a bargain, for you, a friend or family member, so grab your savings now by visiting magazinesdirect.com