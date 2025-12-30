I'm obsessed with this Japanese artist's catlike creatures

Yamazuki Mari, AKA Yama Moon, is a graduate of the Department of Graphic Design at Tohoku University of Art and Design in Japan, but she gravitated more towards illustration and digital art.

As an illustrator, she blends new and traditional influences in artworks for book covers, manga and character design. Her images are often dark and mysterious, with a folk quality to them, and they vividly portray humans and beasts, in particular wolves and cats, or catlike creatures.

Whisper of the Wolf

(Image credit: Mari Yamazuki)

Describing this piece, Yama says: “Through the still mountains, a traveller encounters a mystical wolf spirit that shifts between a human form and a graceful beast.”

The New Moon Sabbath

(Image credit: Mari Yamazuki)

“A hidden sabbath sits beneath the new moon, where the silver witch flaunts her towering black wolf with pride,” Yama says of this artwork.

Circe's Collection

(Image credit: Mari Yamazuki)

Circe is a captivating collector... in more ways that one. “Her treasures are mostly animals, but when a man arrives, she smiles. Perhaps her collection will grow once more,” Yama says.

May and Mii

(Image credit: Mari Yamazuki)

“May and Mii, the mischievous Nekochi – a cat-like species – are inseparable. They are always side by side and are ready to cause playful mischief.”

You can see more of the artist's work on her website.

