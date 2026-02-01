Free up desk space and cure eye strain with these must-have monitor arms

If you find yourself running out of desk space, monitor arms can be the perfect solution. You might not think that monitor arms are essential when it comes to creating the ultimate desk setup, but actually, they can help to not only free up space but also ensure that displays meet your eyeline perfectly.

I've gathered some of the best monitor arms that we've personally tried and tested below, with my current fave being the MAGNUS model from Secretlab (it matches my MAGNUS Pro XL desk perfectly).

In addition, monitor risers and stands are must-haves if you have a multi-screen setup. Depending on the type that you choose, they can prevent clutter by providing drawer space, cable management, and space to store hardware underneath your display.

Best monitor arms overall

(Image credit: Secretlab)

If you own one of the best monitors for graphic artists, then it's important to make sure that your display is supported correctly and angled to meet your eye level. The three options below are well-designed, robust, and flexible, so you can rotate them or move your displays out of the way when not in use.

Before buying a monitor arm, check whether it can actually support your monitor. Assess the weight capacity, the mounting method, and how it attaches to your desk by researching the manufacturer's website. For example, most monitor arms commonly use the standard VESA mount, but not all of them.

Herman Miller Ollin £242 at Herman Miller United Kingdom Check Amazon The Herman Miller Ollin is hard to beat. It can hold light-to medium-weight monitors and laptops, and makes day-to-day office work easier. There's also a dual option.