I've been making films long enough now to know that the "correct" way to do things isn't always the best way. As an editor turned director, I've always been drawn to workflows that allow creative decision-making to be fluid rather than locked behind technical barriers. But when we started planning season two of Alfons Åberg, I realised our traditional post-production pipeline was holding us back.

The miniature problem

We're shooting everything in miniature sets, staying faithful to Gunilla Bergström's beloved illustrations. It's a world where long, narrow probe lenses thread through tiny doorways, and our motion control rig needs to execute precise, repeatable movements across multiple takes. For children's programming, the movements need to feel alive and natural – kids might not articulate the difference between smooth and jerky motion, but they absolutely feel it.

The technical challenges are considerable. When filming miniatures with long probe lenses, even the smallest movements on set or from the camera can create significant issues. Minor vibrations appear exaggerated at full scale, and small tremors are amplified as they travel along the length of a probe lens. The more complex scenes are shot with up to 5-8 different takes and plates to digitally remove support rods, track objects, and build VFX composites correctly. The ability to repeat the same motion over and over again becomes crucial.

The first series taught us we could keep everything tight - shooting on SSDs, cutting directly from camera files, no transcoding. But the post schedule was still rigid. We'd edit, lock picture, then hand off to VFX, then finally grade. Standard stuff. The problem? When you're working with miniatures and visual effects, you can't really judge timing until you see the composite. And by the time you see the final grade on a proper monitor, it's often too late to fix small artifacts or adjust an effect without starting an expensive round-trip between vendors.

Breaking the pipeline

For series two, we decided to try something different: what if everyone could work on the same project simultaneously?

The technical setup was straightforward enough; Blackmagic Cloud connected our editing, grading, and VFX departments through shared DaVinci Resolve project libraries. (Read this DaVinci Resolve review for more.) But the philosophical shift was bigger. Instead of assembly-line stages, we could work more like a jazz ensemble. The colorist could start grading scenes that weren't locked. VFX artists in three different locations could deliver directly into Fusion for compositing work, all within the same timeline. And I could jump into any part of the process at any time.

There was no resistance – everyone was immediately on board. Last season, I would cycle between my office and the post-production office to deliver the latest version or review scenes. This season, everyone appreciated being able to connect instantly whenever they had a spare moment and needed input.

The first time our colourist called and said, "That VFX shot in scene 12 has a slight color cast," and then fixed it himself in the same session - without emailing anyone, without version notes, without waiting days - I knew we'd found something valuable.

