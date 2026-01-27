Animated features introduce a different set of technical considerations into the grading process than live-action films, but the underlying creative priorities remain the same. The animated movie Rally: From Paris to the Pyramids was newly released in Norway and will be presented at the European Film Market in Berlin. Colourist Dylan Hopkin’s role was to refine and guide the visual language established by Qvisten Animation, shaping light, colour, and texture to support story, performance, and pacing, using DaVinci Resolve and Fusion.

“My approach to grading animated feature films is very similar to how I work on traditional live-action features,” says Hopkin. “It always begins with the story, identifying the unique visual qualities each scene has to offer and using them in service of the narrative.”

That alignment between animation and grading was central to the process. “One of the key differences when working on animated features is that more specialised animation directors are often more technically fluent than their live-action counterparts,” Hopkin explains. “They have a deep understanding of how light, colour, texture, and rendering interact to shape the final image.”

Director Rasmus A. Sivertsen has a substantial back catalogue of animated content on his CV, having worked with Hopkin on five previous features, a familiarity that allowed for deeper collaboration across departments on Rally. Hopkin’s background in motion graphics and basic 3D workflows also helped establish a shared creative language.

“That shared vocabulary helps streamline collaboration and problem-solving throughout the process,” he says. The brief itself was deliberately restrained. “It was to create an organic look that pops in a joyful way. We always showed respect for the original creative intent of the images: a good grade should not draw attention to itself.”

A core principle throughout the film was shaping light to guide the audience’s attention, maintain contact with character performance, and preserve a filmic sense of density and depth. Below, Hopkins outlines how that approach was applied across the film’s key environments using DaVinci Resolve.

Carry on reading to learn Hopkin’s grading process for Rally: From Paris to the Pyramids, in his own words. For more colour grading advice in DaVinci Resolve, read how Santiago Menghini used the software on Babiru.

(Image credit: Qvisten Animation)

Collaboration and calibration

When it came to handling hues and saturation, I relied heavily on the ColorSlice tool to create a sense of deep subtractive saturation. The more saturated a hue is, the deeper the hue gets. During this type of correction, it is important not to overly affect the hues of brighter luminance, as they become too flat. This is especially important with skin tones.

Denser hues mimic the feeling of saturated hues shot on film-emulsion. This technique was used on every single shot, including the titles.

Director Rasmus A. Sivertsen was my main collaborator throughout the grade. We’ve worked together on five animated features, and he is an incredible storyteller who has a clear understanding of both narrative intent and technical detail, which helps keep creative decisions focused and consistent.