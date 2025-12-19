Through the 2000s, animated films continued to mature, and international cinema made a significant impact. India and Japan continued to produce animation, and there was newfound success in the release of Pokémon and Digimon movies. Notably, the decade also saw the release of Alpamysh, the first animated feature produced in Uzbekistan. Reflecting on this growth, critics often compare these works to the overlooked animated films of the ’90s, showing a continuity of craft and storytelling excellence.

American films continued to be abundantly produced, and longstanding animation director Don Bluth released the science fiction animated movie Titan AE. Other notable American animated films of the decade included Robots, The Simpsons Movie, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. Richard Linklater ventured into the medium with his experimental films, Waking Life and A Scanner Darkly. Advances in production technology also expanded what was possible, with studios increasingly relying on the best animation software.

A number of animated movies also underscored how it was a medium that could be deployed in the service of stories not solely intended for young audiences. Animation and political engagement have a long history, and the film Persepolis continued this tradition. In many ways, this was the decade that taught Disney animated films can be more than slapstick gags and cute songs, and be successful doing it.

Chicken Run

Did you know? Chicken Run won the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Animated Feature. A sequel to the movie, titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, was released in 2023.

DreamWorks / Aardman Animation (2000)

Chicken Run stands as a major British animated movie. It had been a sketch of Nick Park’s that had sparked the concept. It showed a chicken digging under a wire fence with a spoon. In these brand new comments and recollections for this article, Peter Lord (co-founder of Aardman) looks back on Chicken Run.

“When we first presented the idea of Chicken Run to Hollywood execs, Nick and I had the best movie-pitch ever: 'We’re going to make the Great Escape […] with chickens.'”

As pitches go, they don’t get much better.

"So we got the gig. All we had to do now was make the film. Chicken Run had an amazing impact on the Aardman studio, on what we could do and how we do it. When I think about it now, I just marvel at how much we had to learn when we started, in every department – in animation, storyboarding, puppet-making, storytelling - everything. These were all processes we knew, but the sheer scale of feature production took us by surprise. And there were fundamental questions: we couldn’t be entirely sure how our beloved stop-frame technique would translate to cinema. Remember the heads of our stars – Ginger and Rocky - were only about two inches tall and made of modelling clay. The animators’ fingerprints were fully visible. How would that work when they’re 20 feet high on the big screen? Well it did. It worked brilliantly.

"But we didn’t have enough animators. We had a small, close team of maybe seven or eight regular animators, but we knew very quickly that we’d need more – many more! So, we organised an intensive training course to take young graduates from film and art schools and train them in the art of puppet animation. And these new people became the very heart of the Aardman studio. Many of them are working with us still, and that’s a huge part of the legacy of the movie.

"Nick Park and I had loads of ideas – mostly for jokes – and we really benefitted from the writing of Karey Kirkpatrick who brought some Hollywood flair to our screenplay. I mean did we even have a love story at the start? Yes, but not a very convincing one.