The best stop motion animated films bring something purely imagined to vivid life in a way that other animation techniques can’t. While stop-motion animation is regarded as the easiest way into this medium, the films on my list elevate animation to an art form.

Stop-motion films utilise the technique of physically manipulating objects, or puppets or clay, between individually captured frames, creating the illusion of independent movement. As I detail in my guide, 'Stop-motion: everything you need to know' this animation style is prevalent in children's films, evoking what Guillermo del Toro calls “a toy world made alive”. The medium’s slightly surreal quality also lends itself well to darker narratives, as seen in the 2015 comedy-drama Anomalisa.

The legendary Ray Harryhausen incorporated stop-motion sequences, revolutionising the industry

But it was Czech pioneers like Władysław Starewicz and Jiří Trnka who laid the foundation for puppet films, with Starewicz creating notable works using dead animals as early as 1911. In live-action cinema, innovators such as Willis O’Brien and the legendary Ray Harryhausen incorporated stop-motion sequences, revolutionising the industry.

Although stop motion has existed since the dawn of cinema, it became more common for full-length features in the 1990s. Its unique tactile charm continues to captivate audiences today. If you're inspired to create your own film, read our guides to the best animation software and the best free animation software, which includes the free Stop Motion Studio. Without further ado, let’s explore the best stop motion movies to watch.

The best stop motion movies

Coraline is a gothic, dark, fantasy, horror film written for the screen and directed by Henry Selick (Image credit: Laika Studios)

01. Coraline

Did you know? Rapid prototyping 3D printing was first developed at the LAIKA Studio for Coraline (2009), and later ParaNorman (2012) and The Boxtrolls (2014).

Studio: LAIKA Release date: 2009

Based on an imaginative story by Neil Gaiman, Coraline is about a girl who discovers a secret door leading to a parallel world where her ‘mirror family’ wants her to stay. The film's stop-motion animation technique is used to great effect to create vivid, contrasting worlds that enhance the eerie atmosphere.

The film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and a Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film. Since it contains some scary scenes, it might not be suitable for young children.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where to watch: Coraline is available to Watch on Amazon Prime

For Pinocchio animators put together scenes by hand over a total of 935 days of filming (Image credit: Disney Studios)

02. Pinocchio

Did you know? Guillermo Del Toro and his co-director Mark Gustafson worked on the film for 15 years.

Studios: Netflix Animation, The Jim Henson Company and ShadowMachine Release date: 2022

Pinocchio is a visually stunning stop-motion adaptation of the classic tale, reimagined with dark fantasy elements. Co-directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, the film's story is set in Fascist Italy, and explores themes of mortality, identity and love. With breathtaking handcrafted animation and a rich emotional depth, it offers a poignant take on Pinocchio’s journey.

Featuring a stellar voice cast and a beautiful score, this Academy Award-winning film is a masterpiece of stop-motion artistry and storytelling. Due to its dark themes, this film is suitable for older children and adults. Read our exclusive interview with director Guillermo del Toro, where he reveals his eight rules of animation.

Where to watch: Pinocchio is available to watch via Netflix

There's an other worldliness in Anomalisa: the puppets do recognizable things, but their heads are slightly too large and everything is a little bit skewed (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

03. Anomalisa

Did you know? In early development, Anomalisa was planned to be a short film, about 40 minutes in length.

Studio: Paramount Pictures Release date: 2015

Written and directed by Charlie Kaufman, this thought-provoking stop-motion comedy-drama centres on a man who feels disassociated from the world. Michael Stone is a middle-aged British man living in Los Angeles. In his world, everybody looks and sounds the same, but then he meets someone who changes his humdrum life.

The film uses stop-motion animation techniques to build a recognisable world where puppets do normal things, but everything is slightly off kilter. It was nominated for a Best Animated Feature Film Oscar. Due to its mature content, this film isn’t one for family viewing.

Where to watch: Anomalisa is available to watch on Amazon Prime

The Nightmare Before Christmas brings the Halloween and Christmas themes together in a magical way (Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

04. The Nightmare Before Christmas

Did you know? The film uses many of the same techniques as live-action films, such as three-dimensional sets and motion-control cameras.

Studio: Touchstone Pictures Release date: 1993

Directed by Henry Selick and produced by Tim Burton, the film centres on Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who schemes to take over Christmas. This is one of the best Christmas animations, and remains a classic.

With multiple musical numbers that break up the plot, The Nightmare Before Christmas balances its dark humour with delightful singing and dancing. Tim Burton said the original poem, on which the film is based, was inspired after seeing Halloween merchandise display in a store being taken down and replaced by a Christmas display! This is a magical combination that all the family can enjoy.

Where to watch: It is available to watch on Amazon Prime

The Tale of the Fox remains a pioneering achievement in animation history, influencing future generations of filmmakers (Image credit: Wladyslaw Starewicz Production)

05. The Tale of the Fox

Did you know? This film was the possible inspiration for Walt Disney Productions' Robin Hood animation.

Studio: Wladyslaw Starewicz Production Release date: 1937

The Tale of the Fox (1937) is considered to be the first full-length stop-motion animated film, directed by Władysław Starewicz and his daughter, Irène Starewicz. Based on the medieval Reynard the Fox fables, the film follows the cunning Reynard as he outwits the other animals in the Kingdom and the Lion King.

Featuring meticulously crafted puppets and expressive animation, The Tale of the Fox showcases Starewicz’s mastery of stop-motion. A witty, satirical tale filled with charm and humour.

Where to watch: It is available to watch on on YouTube

Willis O’Brien’s ground-breaking stop-motion animation brought Kong to life with remarkable realism (Image credit: RKO Radio Pictures)

06. King Kong

Did you know? The film grossed $90,000 its opening weekend, the biggest opening ever at the time

Studio: RKO Radio Pictures Release date: 1933

The 1933 King Kong is a groundbreaking stop-motion adventure that revolutionized special effects. Directed by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack, the film follows filmmaker Carl Denham, actress Ann Darrow and their crew to Skull Island, where they encounter the giant ape, Kong.

Blending action, horror, and romance, King Kong remains a landmark in film history, inspiring generations of filmmakers and monster movies. Due to the violence, horror, and disturbing scenes, it’s not one for kids either!

Where to watch: King Kong is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

Aardman Animations expressive animation and clever storytelling makes Shaun the Sheep Movie an absolute joy to watch (Image credit: Aardman Animations)

07. Shaun The Sheep Movie

Did you know? Twenty animators worked on the film, each producing two seconds of footage per day.

Studio: Aardman Animations Release date: 2015

Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015) is a charming stop-motion adventure from Aardman Animations, following Shaun and his flock as they venture into the big city to rescue their missing farmer. (Read our animation advice from Aardman's Clara Cornish for an insight into what it takes to make a title like Shaun the Sheep Movie.)

Packed with witty visual humour and heartwarming moments, the film is entirely dialogue-free, relying on expressive animation and clever storytelling. With its lovable characters, playful chaos, and a touching message about friendship and home, Shaun the Sheep Movie is a delightful family-friendly experience that showcases Aardman’s signature craftsmanship. This is family viewing at its finest.

Where to watch: Shaun the Sheep Movie is available to watch via Amazon

In The House (2022) Nexus Studios' animators used soft light and filters to create a dream-like atmosphere (Image credit: Nexus Studios)

08. The House

Did you know? The animators used soft light and filters to create a dream-like atmosphere. They also used motion control trackers to create layers of mist and atmosphere.

Studio: Nexus Studios Release date: 2022

The House is an off-beat 2022 British stop-motion adult animated anthology television special that features three tales set in the same mysterious house across different time periods.

Directed by Emma de Swaef, Marc James Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, and Paloma Baeza, the film blends surreal horror with dark comedy. Each segment explores themes of obsession, transformation and decay, brought to life with intricate stop motion animation. With its unsettling atmosphere and unique storytelling, The House is a haunting and visually stunning exploration of human nature.

Where to watch: The House is available to watch via Netflix

ParaNorman is a dark comedy made by the talents at Laika Studios (Image credit: LAIKA Studios)

09. ParaNorman

Did you know? ParaNorman was the first stop-motion movie to utilise a 3D Colour Printer to create replacement faces for its puppets in a process called 'Rapid Prototyping'

Studio: LAIKA Release date: 2012

Following LAIKA's groundbreaking Academy Award-nominated animated feature Coraline, ParaNorman is a 2012 American stop-motion animated comedy horror film directed by Sam Fell and Chris Butler, and written by Butler.

The dark comedy tone of the story matches the style of the animation perfectly. This 3D animated film is a nostalgic tribute to classic, cheesy horror movies, but some younger viewers might not like all the scenes.

Where to watch: ParaNorman is available to watch via ITV.com

Lotte Reiniger's movie, The Adventures of Prince Achmed, is considered to be the oldest surviving animated feature film (Image credit: Comenius-Film GmbH)

10. The Adventures of Prince Achmed

Did you know? The Adventures of Prince Achmed premiered in Germany in 1926 and was immediately hailed as the world's first feature-length animated film

Studio: Comenius-Film GmbH Release date: 1926

The Adventures of Prince Achmed is a 1926 German animated fairytale film by Lotte Reiniger and is considered to be the oldest surviving animated feature film.

It showcases Reiniger’s silhouette animation, a technique she pioneered using cutouts of cardboard and thin lead sheets set up under a camera. Inspired by Wayang shadow puppets, her intricately detailed figures were animated frame by frame.

The film’s original prints had colour tinting. Reiniger also used an early multi-plane camera, a precursor to the cel-based stop-motion technique later used by studios in the 20th century. This is an absolute joy to watch with all the family, although the slow pace might not suit younger members.

Where to watch: The Adventures of Prince Achmed is available to watch via Apple TV

Inspired by our list of the best stop motion movies? Then get started for yourself, all you need is a smart phone and a sturdy stand.