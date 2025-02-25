Stop-motion animation: everything you need to know

Stop-motion is a captivating animation technique that brings inanimate objects to life through a series of captured photographs. It is traditionally used to make stop motion animation films, but the technique has been adopted into videos, art projects and recreated digitally in the best animation software.

Made famous by Aardman Animations in the Wallace and Gromit films (but dating back decades) this animation technique works by moving physical objects and models, in small increments between each shot. Doing so, animators can create the illusion of continuous motion when the images are played in sequence.

This meticulous frame-by-frame process allows for a unique, tactile style that has been cherished in both film and television for over a century. Stop-motion animation can be recreated in the best game development software. One of best apps for traditional stop motion animation is Stop Motion Studio, and you can read more in our best free animation software guide.

A brief history of stop-motion animation

The stop motion in Jason and the Argonauts (1963) was created by Ray Harryhausen, a master of visual effects animation. (Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Innovators like Władysław Starewicz and Jiří Trnka helped shape the early world of stop-motion, primarily through short films. Starewicz gained attention in 1911 with his unique animations using articulated dead insects, while pioneers like Willis O’Brien and Ray Harryhausen took the technique further by blending stop-motion sequences into live-action films, such as King Kong (1933) creating iconic moments in cinema history, such as Jason and the Argonauts (1963).

It was also used by horror film VFX legend Rick Catizone, who used the technique on films such as Evil Dead 2 and in recent months by video game developers, such as Claire Moorwood for her game Asterism.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Today, stop-motion is more accessible than ever. With advanced cameras, editing software, and even smartphones, the tools to create your own stop-motion animations are right at your fingertips. The once complex process has become a creative outlet for both professionals and hobbyists alike. It's also had a renewed interest in recent years. read our the eight rules of movie animation, according to Guillermo del Toro, for an insight.

Whether you’re using clay, puppets, paper cutouts, or everyday objects, stop-motion offers endless possibilities. Its handcrafted charm and frame-by-frame artistry continue to inspire storytellers, making it a timeless form of animation that anyone can try.

Different types of stop-motion animation

There are six main types of stop-motion animation. So before you embark on your journey to make your own, you should consider which stop-motion technique you want to use. But also consider, once you experiment, you can mix different media, for example claymation has been used in music videos, VFX and video games as well as films (the technique has also been adapted and simulated in games, such as Harold Halibut).

Object-motion is a type of stop motion animation that involves animating everyday objects.

is a type of stop motion animation that involves animating everyday objects. Claymation involves sculpting clay characters and photographing their poses. (Aardman Animations used claymation in Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run.)

involves sculpting clay characters and photographing their poses. (Aardman Animations used claymation in Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run.) Pixilation uses people in the animation.

uses people in the animation. Cutout-motion animation uses two-dimensional objects like paper or cardboard. (South Park uses this technique.)

uses two-dimensional objects like paper or cardboard. (South Park uses this technique.) Puppet animation involves crafting puppets and animating them. (Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings use puppetry.)

involves crafting puppets and animating them. (Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings use puppetry.) Silhouette animation is a stop motion technique that combines cutout-motion and shadow play.

Equipment needed to make stop-motion films

Animator Tomosteen delights the world with magical Lego and food animations that he showcases via YouTube. (Image credit: Tomosteen)

Armed with just a smartphone camera and a sturdy stand, anyone can start capturing frames and making their own stop motion animated films. You keep track of shots in your phone or make use of apps such as Stop Motion Studio to catalogue, edit and create movies.

If you're using a manual camera, a remote camera trigger can also be helpful to avoid camera shake when taking pictures. These can cost between $6 / £5 and $35 / £30, and can be found on specialist camera stores and remote camera triggers can be bought on Amazon.

A consistent light source and a variety of props (such as clay figures, puppets, or objects) will enhance the animation process. However, your success also requires discipline and patience; each frame demands time, and meticulous attention to detail and miniscule adjustments to the set.

To create stop-motion animation, you'll also need stop-motion animation software to capture and edit the frames, or even 3D software such as Blender, but we'll come on to that later. (Read our Blender tutorials roundup for advice on using this software.)

(Image credit: Lorna Gibson)

Here's my handy checklist for the core gear you need to get up and running in stop-motion animation:

Digital camera Nowadays a smartphone camera will do - the higher quality, the better. Read our guide to the best camera phones for more information.

Nowadays a smartphone camera will do - the higher quality, the better. Read our guide to the best camera phones for more information. Stand/mount This is an essential piece of kit, as the camera needs to be mounted so it remains perfectly still throughout the production process.

This is an essential piece of kit, as the camera needs to be mounted so it remains perfectly still throughout the production process. Steady your shots Once your camera is set up, if at all possible, don’t touch it again until your sequence is finished.

Once your camera is set up, if at all possible, don’t touch it again until your sequence is finished. Frame your subject Make sure you’re shooting at an angle that fits your subjects perfectly in the frame.

Make sure you’re shooting at an angle that fits your subjects perfectly in the frame. Props to film You could craft backdrops or props, or just pick out some ordinary objects come to life.

You could craft backdrops or props, or just pick out some ordinary objects come to life. Keep your lighting consistent Shoot where the light is under your control and consistent.

Shoot where the light is under your control and consistent. What's your frame rate? Decide how long you want to keep a single image in shot: At 24 frames per second, you’ll need 24 images; you would need fewer different images during slow moments and up to 24 different frames to show faster movements.

Decide how long you want to keep a single image in shot: At 24 frames per second, you’ll need 24 images; you would need fewer different images during slow moments and up to 24 different frames to show faster movements. Editing software Most smartphones will enable you to edit your animations, but you’ll need video-editing software to sequence your images or to transfer the data as a complete file.

Most smartphones will enable you to edit your animations, but you’ll need video-editing software to sequence your images or to transfer the data as a complete file. Edit You can move images into a sequencer and edit on the fly or transfer it all at the end of the shoot. Then you can have fun experimenting with different rates of motion, and add sound, music and so on.

Greenscreens are often used in stop motion movies to add further magic, like special effects. Here's a shot of behind the scenes of Kubo and the Two Strings (Image credit: Laika Studios)

Depending on your animation style and approach to stop motion animation, you might also need some of the gear below. For more context, read our overview of how to turn illustrations into stop motion animation – this covers the run-through from building props to capturing shots.

Materials to make sets and props Items to build your sets and props to enhance your animation scene, this can include any textiles (and something like a Cricut Maker 3 or the best laser cutters can help).

Items to build your sets and props to enhance your animation scene, this can include any textiles (and something like a Cricut Maker 3 or the best laser cutters can help). Modelling materials: These could include clay or plasticine, or other materials to create the subjects for your animation. You can go digital and recreate the same technique in 3D apps like Maya and Blender.

These could include clay or plasticine, or other materials to create the subjects for your animation. You can go digital and recreate the same technique in 3D apps like Maya and Blender. Armature: An internal structure to support your clay or puppet figures, to allow them more movement.

An internal structure to support your clay or puppet figures, to allow them more movement. Design tools: For sculpting clay or cutting paper for cutout stop motion animation.

For sculpting clay or cutting paper for cutout stop motion animation. Green screen: You may like to include a green screen so that you can create a variety of backgrounds or special effects.

How to make a stop-motion animation

A shot of an animator working on one of Aardman Animations's beloved characters, Feathers McGraw. (Image credit: Aardman Animations)

Follow these steps below to make a stop-motion movie using a DSLR camera or smartphone. (For inspiration read how the Humane World for Animals made its adorable stop-motion animation.) These steps below are very basic but give you an idea of the process involved.

1. Plan your stop motion animation Start by writing the script to set out what will happen, this can be fairly basic for your first short. Creating a Storyboard for your animation, by sketching out the key scenes and movements, will save you time when shooting. Next, create characters and props by preparing your figurines, clay models, paper cutouts, and any objects you intend to animate. A final step would be to make your set from an existing space (it can be anything from your desk to garden). Or you can design and build a bespoke background.

2. Setting up your DSLR camera You'll need to use a tripod to mount your camera securely to avoid shake or movement. Make use of manual focus, as this prevents unwanted changes between shots. When it comes to the Aperture (f/stop) this should be a small aperture (high f-number, for example f/8 or f/11) as it creates a deeper depth of field. The ISO needs to be set low, between 100-400, to reduce noise. The shutter speed needs to be fast, as you want to avoid blur, so a setting of 1/60s or higher will be good. White balance is important too, so set this to a fixed mode, such as Daylight, to avoid colour changes between shots.

3. Lighting set up Consistent lighting is vital, so it's a good idea to use artificial lights, even when outside, to avoid the subtle changes in natural light (unless you want that effect). Soft light is also important so make use of diffusers to minimise the harsh shadows from your lights. And you need to avoid flicker; you'll want to keep your lighting stable to preview unwanted changes in exposure.

4. Capturing the frames Make small movements by moving objects slightly between each shot for a smoother motion when edited together. Make use of a remote shutter or interval timer, as mentioned earlier, to prevent camera shake or accidental small movements to the camera. Constantly check on your progress; you need to regularly review your shots and frames to ensure consistency and catch mistakes early. Finally, shoot in high resolution as this means you can crop images to new sizes if needed, or make adjustments, in post-production.

5. Importing and editing frames While you can now animate in apps on a smartphone or iPad, it's still best to transfer your images to a laptop where you can work on a large monitor and a computer with more memory. Load photos to your computer or tablet, most smartphones and DSLR cameras have cloud storage solutions for secure transfers. Use the best stop-motion software and animation software to make your movie. The best traditional software for stop-motion animation includes Adobe Premier Pro and Stop Motion Studio (great for beginners). Dragonframe is the industry standard software, but these days you can also use Blender, via the Step Motion or Stop-Mo plugins. Adjusting frame rates is needed, so make sure you're working at 12-24 frames per second. When editing and fine-tuning you'll need to make some basic tweaks, such as adjusting brightness and colour correcting frames, removing unwanted frames or objects (Photoshop's AI tools are good for this) and adding visual effects (Adobe Affect Effects is good here, as is Procreate Dreams for stylised visuals).

6. Adding audio To lift your stop-motion animation you'll need to add background music; pick a track that suits your film, scene and style. Websites such as Upbeat offer some free audio to get started (three downloads per month for free). You can also add sound effects and foley sounds for realism, and this can be fun but also gives a scene depth. You can have fun recording these yourself. Voiceovers are good too, whether its commentary or dialogue. You can record dialogue if that's what you need, but this can be complicated. Make sure you've considered this from the outset in your script and storyboard.

7. Exporting and sharing Finally, you'll need to export your stop-motion movie as a video file, using MP4, MOV or AVI formats. Resolutions can be 1080p or 4K, but it also depends on how you intend to use your animation. Now, it's time to share your stop-motion animation with the word via YouTube, Vimeo and other social media (and your own website or blog).

The best stop motion animation software

Apps like I Can Animate offer simple interfaces that enable you to capture frames, preview your animation and edit sequences. (Image credit: Kudlian Software Ltd)

There are many tools available to help you edit your stop motion movies, ranging from professional software to beginner-friendly apps. Dragonframe is the industry standard, used in major film productions for its advanced features and precision.

For hobbyists or beginners, apps like Stop Motion Studio and I Can Animate offer simple interfaces that enable you to capture frames, preview your animation, and edit sequences with ease, making the process accessible to everyone.

When choosing editing software, it’s important to consider whether it allows you to edit frames on a timeline. A timeline feature lets you rearrange frames, delete unwanted shots, and fine-tune the flow of your animation.

(Image credit: Future)

Some programs even include masking tools, which are helpful for removing objects or mistakes accidentally caught in your frames, ensuring a cleaner final product.

Audio is another key element in stop motion animation. Look for an editor that allows you to add voiceovers, sound effects, and background music. Access to a stock library of royalty-free music can make it easier to enhance your animation without worrying about licensing issues.

Finally, controlling the frame rate is crucial. The more frames per second (fps) your animation has, the smoother it will look. Many editing programs default to low frame rates, which can make stop motion appear choppy. Make sure you adjust the speed and experiment with different frame rates to achieve the desired result. (You may want to invest in a controller, such as the Elgato Stream Deck.)

Stop motion animation: frequent questions

A still from stop motion movie, Kubo and the Two Strings, from the talents at Laika Studios. (Image credit: Laika Studios)

How many frames does it take to make a one-minute stop motion animation? At 24 frames per second (the standard for film and TV) you’d need 1,440 frames for a one-minute stop-motion. However, not every frame has to be unique. Animators often shoot in 'twos' or 'threes', holding each image for two or three frames when the characters are moving at a natural pace. Faster actions, on the other hand, are captured with single, unique frames to maintain smoothness.

Is stop-motion animation difficult? Not exactly, in fact for many stop motion is the ideal way to get into animation. You can animate anything using stop motion, from mugs to pens and toys. It also allows mistakes to happen and you need't spend money on expensive tech, as it can be done with a smartphone and free apps; as you get better then you can invest in cameras, editing software, clay, sets and more.