You have to see how the adorable animals were made for this stunning animation

Stop-motion is one of the oldest animation styles, dating all the way back to the 19th century. It remains popular today in claymation hits like Wallace and Gromit. And combined with new technology, it continues to be a powerful technique for captivating storytelling, as this stirring new ad shows.

The animal welfare charity Humane Society International and Humane Society are rebranding as Humane World for Animals. To announce the new identity, the newly combined organisation has launched a new TV ad that uses a unique hybrid animation approach with stunning results (see our guide to the best animation software and the best laptops for animation if you're looking to get started on your own animation projects).

Humane World for Animals – with Grammy-nominated Sia - YouTube Watch On

The new ad for the Humane World for Animals launch was made by Nexus Studios and director Johnny Kelly. It's set to music by Sia, who has recorded a rendition of Peter Gabriel’s 1977 hit Solsbury Hill.

The animation was made using incredibly lifelike handmade puppets and intricate stop-motion animation to tell the stories and transformations of five animals. Nexus has made the behind-the-scenes film below, revealing the painstaking process involved in creating the piece.

Behind the scenes: Humane World for Animals! - YouTube Watch On

The rebranded charity initially decided to use animation to avoid using real animals and the potential harm that could cause. Nexus Studios' creative approach allowed the brand to depict stories that show how it intervenes to improve the treatment of animals, from farm animals, to endangered species and marine life.

The use of real puppets and stop motion adds a warmth and emotion to the piece, while the hybrid approach creates a strikingly unique and realistic look.

Johnny from Nexus said the project was an ambitious experiment. “Summoned by the clarion call of animal welfare and adorable miniature stop-motion puppets, we were able to amass an incredibly talented crew and create a unique hybrid approach incorporating LED screens, he said.

"It was an experiment — but Nexus have a knack for jamming traditional techniques and high-end technology together so you get the best of both worlds—and in this instance it allowed us to dream big with our ambitions and storytelling. To tell stories that hint at the incredible work Humane World for Animals carries out around the globe.”

The new logo for the merged charity (right) (Image credit: Humane World for Animals)

The Humane Society was founded in 1954 to tackle the causes of animal cruelty and suffering. Along with the name change it also has a new logo that replaces the previous separate designs for the US and International wings of the organisation.

For tips for your own animation work, see our guide to Disney's principles of animation.