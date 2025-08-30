I remember first seeing Toy Story at the cinema and feeling like I was watching the future unfold before me. No other studio could compete. Disney had just released Pocahontas, and suddenly it felt like it was a generation behind. Pixar hadn't just made a film; it redefined what animation could do, both technically and emotionally. Every plastic toy looked tangible, every light and shadow behaved like the real world, and for the first time, computer animation didn’t feel like a gimmick resigned to making dinosaurs move; it felt alive.

That was Pixar’s genius: an almost obsessive commitment to technology that served the story. The studio's proprietary software, RenderMan, something we can all now use, became the industry standard (and arguably one of the best animation software tools ever created), mastering physically based rendering so that virtual materials – plastic, cloth, skin – reacted to light convincingly.

But it wasn’t just about polish. With Finding Nemo, Pixar had to rethink water simulation from scratch, and The Incredibles demanded new cloth tools to handle superhero capes and costumes. Pixar’s meticulous attention to physics, texture, and light gave their worlds a tactile reality that became their signature. In doing so, Pixar set a standard and also defined its own and coherent in-house style, a visual design that became synonymous with 3D animation.

Enter the Antz

Then there’s DreamWorks. Antz, while not as 'Disney' as Pixar's A Bug's Life, set a new tone – it was satirical, adult-focused, and featured a cast not really associated with animation (Sylvester Stallone, Sharon Stone, Christopher Walken). But it also pushed boundaries technically, with large numbers of on-screen objects and impressive detail. Was it as polished, fun, and good as A Bug's Life? Maybe not, but DreamWorks showed that 3D animation could break away from old thinking and find new audiences.

This is why seeing Shrek for the first time was a weird experience. Here was a studio that had mastered realistic CG, yes, but it wasn’t the visuals that stuck with me; it was the characterisation. Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona, their lifelike performances made them feel alive in ways that went beyond texture or lighting. DreamWorks embraced a 'no house style' philosophy and also established itself as the 'mature' studio.

Every film could look and feel different, an idea that continues today, from the painterly, impressionistic style of The Wild Robot, the bold, graphic novel energy of The Bad Guys, and the storybook flair of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. While Pixar chased realism, DreamWorks chased possibility, proving that animation could be endlessly flexible.

DreamWorks wasn't just experimenting with style, either. DreamWorks leaned early into real-time rendering, a tech borrowed from video games, which allowed animators to see fully lit, shaded images instantly. That speed encouraged risk-taking and iteration. You could argue Pixar’s perfectionism slowed some experimentation; DreamWorks embraced chaos, and it often paid off. It also positioned the studio as an early adopter of (some of the best digital art software) workflows, which helped their artists push creative boundaries across films.

Why story matters

Of course, the story is where these studios really diverge. Pixar’s Brain Trust, a small group of directors and story leads critiquing each other candidly, has produced some of the most emotionally resonant films ever made. Up’s opening montage or Coco’s exploration of family legacy hits you in ways few films dare to attempt.

Every Pixar movie, good or bad, has moments you've never seen on screen before, and sequences that stick in the memory long after the credits roll – whether it's the bittersweet goodbye in Monsters, Inc., or my personal favourite, the 'blooper reel' at the end of A Bug's Life. Pixar consistently asks, 'How can we make audiences feel something real?' and pushes forward with invention.

DreamWorks asks a different question: 'How can we make you laugh, and maybe make you think while we do it?' Shrek upended fairy-tale expectations, layering satire and pop culture jokes in a way that appealed to both children and adults. That irreverence became DreamWorks’ trademark. It was willing to push tone, humour, and storytelling into edgier territory, giving animated films a rebellious voice that Pixar rarely attempts. It also reminds me of the thrill of rediscovering the animated movies of the '90s, where every studio seemed to be finding its own language.

The deciding factor

So, who truly changed animation? Pixar built the road, and the road is still being paved and ridden. RenderMan, water and cloth simulations, and emotionally potent storytelling set a standard the whole industry now follows. DreamWorks, though, brought energy, variety, and the courage to experiment visually and narratively, particularly with How to Train Your Dragon and even Trolls, a film designed to push how hair is rendered. Without them, the industry might have stagnated in one homogenised 'CG look'.

For me, Pixar edges the legacy debate, but only slightly. I’ll never forget that sense of awe in the cinema with Toy Story. But I’ll also never forget the surprise of watching Shrek, realising that CG had matured enough to deliver performances with genuine comedic timing and personality.

Pixar gave us the future, set animation on a new path, and broke new ground; DreamWorks reminded us that the future could be wild, funny, and visually limitless, and a little weird. Both changed the rules, just in different ways, and both deserve every ounce of praise they get.