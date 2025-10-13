Get a free M-Pencil Pro with the new Huawei MatePad 12 X

If you're hunting for a laptop for drawing, the Huawei MatePad 12 X is a strong new contender. Announced just last month, it's a touchscreen tablet but comes with a detachable keyboard for versatile laptop functionality. And if you're quick, you can get a fantastic launch deal that includes the new Huawei M-Pencil Pro stylus for free, saving you £129.99.

The tablet's improved ultra-clear PaperMatte Display paired with Huawei's most advanced stylus plus a suite of apps, including Huawei Notes and GoPaint make this an appealing and affordable option for creatives who want to draw, paint and more on the go.

Huawei MatePad 12 X massive launch deal

Huawei MatePad 12 X: get free Huawei M-Pencil Pro stylus This is a very attractive launch deal, getting you the tablet, keyboard and M-Pencil Pro stylus for just £599. That represents a saving of £129.99 on the price of the stylus, which turns this tablet into a versatile portable device for digital drawing and painting. The new pencil comes with three distinct tips, designed for standard writing, small-font writing and painting, and it has 16,384 pressure sensing levels. It also introduces a range of workflow improvements: pinching it brings up an in-app radial menu with direct access to brushes, colour palettes and other tools, and a rotate gesture applies true-to-life brush strokes within the GoPaint app. The launch deal also includes 12 months of Screen Damage Protection insurance. You'll need to be quick, though, because the offer is only available until 4 November.

The tablet was only just released and we're still testing it for our review (see our Huawei MatePad 11.5"S review for another recent option from the same brand). The new all-metal unibody design looks sleek and weighs just 555g and measures 5.9mm thick. Flagship-level 3D heat dissipation architecture is said to boost performance by 27% compared with its predecessor.

As for the display, it has high-precision nanoscale etching technology, which Huawei says reduces sparkle by 50% when compared with the previous generation, resulting in a much clearer and more comfortable view.

