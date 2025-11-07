You can now get the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 for the price of an iPad Air

We already rate the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 as the best pen display for any artist who doesn't want to fork out for a Wacom Cintiq Pro – and it has a place in our pick of the best tablets for digital artists. Now there's an even cheaper way to get it.

In our Xencelabs Pen Display 16 review, we found it hard to fault the drawing experience on the smooth matte-etched 4K OLED display. The colour coverage is excellent with 1.07 billion colours and factory-calibrated 99% Adobe RGB gamut, and, unlike with Wacoms, you get two pens included.

But the Pen Display 16 was still relatively pricey. Coming in a bundle with a Quick Keys Remote and a stand, it costs $1,249 / £1,199 – around the same price as an iPad Pro 13. But Xencelabs has just released a more accessible package that strips out some of the accessories and costs just $799 / £769 from the Xencelabs website.

Dubbed Pen Display 16 Lite, the tablet itself is the same, and you still get the two included pens (one thin and one with three buttons), along with nibs and a drawing glove.

What you don't get is the Quick Keys remote and Mobile Easel stand. The former in particular is quite a big catch because the Pen Display doesn't have the on-device buttons of rival offering and doesn't support multi-touch gestures, which makes the shortcut buttons on the remote very useful for allowing efficient workflows. That said, you can still use shortcuts on your computer keyboard instead.

Xencelabs is billing the new package as providing the essentials for portable use, while the Bundle provides a more complete setup for desk-based drawing.

Xencelabs Pen Display 16 Lite: $799 / £769 <p>The Pen Display 16 Bundle already represented good value compared to rivals like the Wacom Cintiq Pro 16, which costs more and lacks some of the included accessories. The new 'Lite' package makes it more accessible by providing fewer accessories. The catch is that this leaves you without Quick Keys for handy shorcuts. The Pen Display 16 Bundle already represented good value compared to rivals like the Wacom Cintiq Pro 16, which costs more and lacks some of the included accessories. The new 'Lite' package makes it more accessible by providing fewer accessories. The catch is that this leaves you without Quick Keys for handy shorcuts.

Was £1,199 now £1,079 at Xencelabs Xencelabs Pen Display 16 Bundle: $1,249 / £1,199 <p>This is still our top pick as the best pen display for digital art for most people. It's significantly more affordable than the Wacom's Cintiq Pro 16 ($1,599 / £1399), and the price includes the Quick Key Remote and a stand, which is notably absent from many rivals' offerings. The keys on the remote can be customised for shortcuts like changing brushes, size, zooming in, undoing strokes and more. This is still our top pick as the best pen display for digital art for most people. It's significantly more affordable than the Wacom's Cintiq Pro 16 ($1,599 / £1399), and the price includes the Quick Key Remote and a stand, which is notably absent from many rivals' offerings. The keys on the remote can be customised for shortcuts like changing brushes, size, zooming in, undoing strokes and more.

