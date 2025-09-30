Digital artists looking for a high-end pen display just got a break. The new XPPen Artist Ultra 16, a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, is now priced at $809.99, down from $899.99. That’s a saving of $90 on a display that was only released four days ago and technically is more advanced than most other drawing tablets available.

The Artist Ultra 16 isn’t just another 4K screen. Its OLED panel brings rich, punchy colours with deep contrast and wide viewing angles. Covering 99% of both sRGB and Adobe RGB gamuts, it offers accurate color reproduction, essential for painting, illustration, and photo work. Calman-certified colour accuracy ensures the colours you see on screen match your intended output.

Included are two X3 Pro styluses featuring 16,384 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition, giving natural, precise stroke control. Add the new X-Touch gesture system and multitouch support, and you can navigate your canvas, zoom, and rotate with ease. (Touch can easily be switched off if it’s not your thing.)

The bundle comes complete with an adjustable stand, Bluetooth shortcut remote, and 33W power adapter, letting you set up and start drawing immediately. I’ve already had my hands on one, and you can read my first impressions of the Artist Ultra 16 for more details, but it feels like a new standard for drawing displays.

For anyone ready to upgrade from a standard drawing tablet, the Artist Ultra 16 offers a pro-level experience without an ultra-high price. The current $809.99 deal runs out in less than two days, so this feels like a genuinely rare opportunity to grab a 4K OLED display that balances performance, portability, and accuracy.