Xencelabs new Pen Display 16 Lite drops by $50, now $749

Xencelabs is back with its Black Friday deals, and for illustrators and digital artists, they’re worth a serious look. For me, the standout deal is the new Pen Display 16 Lite with $50 off its price, now $799 $749; this OLED tablet was only released this month. The standard Pen Display 16 Bundle is also reduced; this was released in May.

Xencelabs has built a reputation for crisp colour accuracy, intuitive ergonomics, and thoughtful extras, which is why these tablets remain popular among serious creatives. The brand is formed by former Wacom employees, and the same approach to design, quality and innovation can be found across the range of its best drawing tablets.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade from an older device or finally dive into painting using the best digital art software, these deals are perfectly timed. As always, the seasonal discounts won’t stick around for long, so also check my Black Friday drawing tablets round-up for more offers.