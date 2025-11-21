Even a week before it begins in earnest, Black Friday is already throwing up some serious 'best deal' contenders, and the first Wacom offer to make me sit up is 11% off the brand new MovinkPad 11, bringing it down to £372 in the UK and $399 in the US.

Movink 11 is Wacom’s latest portable sketchbook, running on Android 14. It's an iPad-like alternative for artists and pairs beautifully with the Pro Pen 3, and its 11.45-inch textured display gives you that familiar paper-like drag without slowing you down.

Across the US, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H are warming up deals. The Intuos Pro Medium has slipped to $379.95 $329.95, Bluetooth Intuos models are landing around $109, and the Cintiq 16 continues to pop up in the $500 region during short burst promos. If you’re hunting a deal, track prices daily and scoop up Wacom’s newsletter codes while they last.

UK shoppers are also seeing promising early drops: the older model Cintiq 16 flirting with the mid-£400s, and the ever-reliable Wacom One S hitting impulse-buy territory at around £99.98 £59.99. Expect Wacom’s annual Black Sale to nudge bundles even lower, and on Black Friday itself, there could be more models being added to the sale.

For a different angle and sharper price-to-performance ratios, check out my cherry-picked Huion tablet deals and my general Black Friday drawing tablet deals.