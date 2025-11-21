Even a week before it begins in earnest, Black Friday is already throwing up some serious 'best deal' contenders, and the first Wacom offer to make me sit up is 11% off the brand new MovinkPad 11, bringing it down to £372 in the UK and $399 in the US.
Movink 11 is Wacom’s latest portable sketchbook, running on Android 14. It's an iPad-like alternative for artists and pairs beautifully with the Pro Pen 3, and its 11.45-inch textured display gives you that familiar paper-like drag without slowing you down.
Across the US, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H are warming up deals. The Intuos Pro Medium has slipped to
$379.95 $329.95, Bluetooth Intuos models are landing around $109, and the Cintiq 16 continues to pop up in the $500 region during short burst promos. If you’re hunting a deal, track prices daily and scoop up Wacom’s newsletter codes while they last.
UK shoppers are also seeing promising early drops: the older model Cintiq 16 flirting with the mid-£400s, and the ever-reliable Wacom One S hitting impulse-buy territory at around
£99.98 £59.99. Expect Wacom’s annual Black Sale to nudge bundles even lower, and on Black Friday itself, there could be more models being added to the sale.
For a different angle and sharper price-to-performance ratios, check out my cherry-picked Huion tablet deals and my general Black Friday drawing tablet deals.
Wacom’s Intuos Pro Medium (2025) is a sleek, modern redesign of the popular graphics tablet. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3, the new, sensitive Pro Pen 3, and unique dial controls. Read my Wacom Intuos Pro Medium (2025) review.
Wacom’s Movink 13 was the first OLED drawing tablet, and it's a sleek, portable pen display with exceptional colour and contrast. It’s a newer, premium model that’s increasingly popular with illustrators and creative pros, and remains one of the slimmest, lightest pen displays I've used. Read my Movink 13 review.