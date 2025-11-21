Wacom's biggest Black Friday sale includes $50 off the new MovinkPad 11

Deals
By published

The best drawing tablets are now cheaper.

Wacom deals, black drawing tablets on a painterly background
(Image credit: Wacom)

Even a week before it begins in earnest, Black Friday is already throwing up some serious 'best deal' contenders, and the first Wacom offer to make me sit up is 11% off the brand new MovinkPad 11, bringing it down to £372 in the UK and $399 in the US.

Movink 11 is Wacom’s latest portable sketchbook, running on Android 14. It's an iPad-like alternative for artists and pairs beautifully with the Pro Pen 3, and its 11.45-inch textured display gives you that familiar paper-like drag without slowing you down.