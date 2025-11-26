Finding the best drawing tablets under $100 used to mean compromising on build quality or pen accuracy, but this year’s best Black Friday drawing tablet deals have quietly changed the game, as not only are top-end tablets reduced, but the new range of budget options has seen good price drops.

For beginners, students or travelling creatives, small-format tablets are no longer the 'entry-level' afterthoughts they once were. They’re light, tough, battery-free and, crucially, precise enough to sketch, paint or retouch photos with confidence. They also make brilliant mouse replacements, especially if you’re aiming for better ergonomics or more natural hand movement at a desk.

What should you look for? At this price, aim for at least 8K levels of pressure sensitivity, a responsive battery-free pen, and a working area large enough to map comfortably to your display. Good shortcut customisation is worth looking for, and a tablet that connects over USB-C is increasingly the norm for mobile work. Some even offer wireless; it's why Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small makes my list, despite not yet being discounted.