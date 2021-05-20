How to connect a stylus pen to iPad: Apple Pencil, Logitech Crayon, Adonit and more

For creatives, one of the best things about the iPad is the ability to use a stylus, including the Apple Pencil. But it isn't always obvious how to connect a stylus pen to iPad. With various iPads offering different ways of connecting, and third party options shaking things up even further, it can be hard to know where to start.

Thankfully, it's usually pretty easy to work out how to connect a stylus pen to iPad – you just need to know which kind of iPad you're using, and which kind of stylus. If it's an Apple Pencil, you can physically attach it in one of two ways (depending on the model). And for most bluetooth third party stylus options, you just have to make a quick visit to the Settings menu.

Need a new tablet? See our guides to the best tablets with a stylus pen, and the best drawing tablets around. And if you know you want an iPad, make sure you get the right one with our iPad model list.

How to connect a stylus pen to iPad: Apple Pencil

How you’ll connect your Apple Pencil depends on which iPad you have (which will, of course, dictate which Apple Pencil you have). If you have either an iPad Pro from 2018 onwards, or 2020’s iPad Air 4, you’ll be using an Apple Pencil 2. Older iPads without the flat-edged design will use the Apple Pencil 1. Here’s how to connect them.

Apple Pencil 2 (Image: © Apple) 1. Attach your Apple Pencil to the magnetic connector on the side of your iPad. That's it – the Apple Pencil 2 is now paired to your iPad.

Check out our Apple Pencil 2 review if you're considering Apple's newest stylus.

Apple Pencil 1 (Image: © Apple) 1. Remove the cap and plug your Apple Pencil into the Lightning connector on your iPad.

2. When you see the Pair button, tap it.

How to connect a stylus pen to iPad: Adonit

While many of Adonit's Apple Pencil alternatives don't use bluetooth, there are a few that do, such as the Touch with PixelPoint, Script, and Touch 4. Here's how to connect them.

Adonit Touch with PixelPoint, Script, and Touch 4 (Image: © Adonit) 1. Turn on Bluetooth in your iPad’s settings menu.

2. Power On Your stylus.

3. Connect your Jot Touch with Pixelpoint to any Jot-Ready App, including Photoshop Sketch, Procreate and many more – check out Adonit's list of recommended apps.

How to connect a stylus pen to iPad: Logitech Crayon

One of the most popular Apple Pencil alternatives is the affordable Logitech Crayon. With Apple-approved palm rejection, it's one of the best third party options out there.

Logitech Crayon (Image: © Unsplash) 1. Make sure iOS is version 12.2 or above by going to iPad settings → General → Software.

2. Disconnect previously connected digital pencils, such as Apple Pencil.

3. Press Logitech Crayon power button for 1-2 seconds until LED lights green. Write and draw away!

With lots of third party options available, you may need to consult your stylus pen's manual to find out exactly how to connect it – but if it's a bluetooth model, it's likely to involve a simple pairing process like with the Adonit and Logitech examples above.

Read more: