So, you've got a shiny new Apple Pencil and you're keen to get going. But it needs charging and you have no idea how to do it. We're here to help. The Apple 1 and Apple 2 pencils charge differently, so first you'll need to know which one you've got then you can follow the process below.

The good news is that both pencils charge quickly (as fast as 20 minutes), so as soon as you're done with this post you can get going with your art. Haven't got one at all? Go see the best Apple Pencil prices before you read any further.

How to charge the Apple Pencil 1 (Image: © Future) To charge the Apple Pencil 1 you remove the cap from the pencil, which reveals a lightning connector. This can be plugged directly into the iPad charging socket. However, the pencil sticks out of the end of the iPad fairly inconveniently – that's where the adapter comes in. If you're using your iPad you can attach the pencil to the adapter, which plugs into the iPad.

How to charge an Apple Pencil 2 (Image: © Future) This is where things get easier. The newest Pencil has magnetic charging, so you can pop it onto the side of the iPad and it'll attach with a delicious snap. The Pencil attaches firmly so you can keep it on there while you're using it – and a handy icon will appear on the screen showing you how much power is left in your Pencil.

How do you know if your Apple Pencil is charging? The Apple Pencil 1 should be charging if it is plugged in. But you can check this in Settings > Apple Pencil. There you'll see a battery icon, if there's a lightning bolt and the icon is green then your Apple Pencil is charging. For the Apple Pencil 2, you can see from the icon that appears on the screen when you attach it to the iPad. This displays how much battery is left on the Pencil, and if the icon is there you can be sure it's charging.

How to do I charge my Apple Pencil without my iPad? An Apple Pencil 1 can be plugged in, with an adapter, to a standard charger. So that's easy. The Apple Pencil 2, for all its wizardry, needs the iPad to charge magnetically. There's no magic option, unfortunately, except for buying an extra product such as an Apple Pencil charging case. You can put the Pencil in one of these and it'll charge in a similar time to when attached to the iPad.

If you don't yet have an Apple Pencil, what are you waiting for? Work out where you stand on Apple Pencil 1 vs Apple Pencil 2 then see the deals we've found below: