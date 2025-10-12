Someone dreamt up a logo for garlic and the reactions are hilarious

I'd like to tell you a story about a person who was brave enough to dream. In their restful slumber, they had a premonition, nay a life-changing vision, that would rewrite the design rulebook as we know it. And what was this dream you ask? A rebrand for garlic.

The best logos often shine in their simplicity – and this pioneering Redditor embodied that notion, creating a timeless design for the ages. Soon, other logo enthusiasts swarmed to the thread to congratulate the creative on their innovative design. The bulb-based vegetable world was never to be the same again.

In a post on r/Dreams, the mysterious creative shared their logo concept, with the caption, "Dreamt that I came up with a new logo “for Garlic” and became massively successful. Here it is." The stripped-back design features a crudely drawn 'G' (that resembles more of a 'C'), with the ingenious addition of "ARLIC" nestled in its arc in a bold capitalised sans-serif.

The artist commented that they were "Trying to get a meeting with big garlic" to launch the idea, which was met with an outpouring of support from garlic lovers and design fans alike. "Much better than the old logo," one fan wrote, with another suggesting, "You better trademark this quick." In a response to the haters, one fan defended the artist, writing, "Anyone who dislikes it is self reporting they are a vampire.".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jests aside, the response to this ridiculous (and hilarious) logo has been a joy to experience. "It made so much sense in my dream," the OP explained. "We even tested it with focus groups. As soon as I wrote it down it was clear why this did not exist."

