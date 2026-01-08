See how a Blizzard Entertainment artist paints a divine being

This illustration is a personal piece inspired by Lady Justice, who has her origins in Roman and Greek mythology. I’ve always been drawn to how the figure symbolises fairness and impartiality through her scales (for weighing up evidence and arguments) before she dispenses swift justice with her sword.

My goal was to portray her not as a rigid figure but rather more ethereal, so that the classical icon takes on a sense of mystery and reverence.

White and gold contrasts against deep blue highlight her presence, while flowing drapery and celestial details add elegance without diminishing her solemn strength (see our character design tips for more inspiration for your work)

How I create an elegant depiction of a divine being

Composition sketch I prepare a complete sketch early on, including colour, light and atmosphere. The focus is to set a clear mood and tonal balance. Seeing the near-final impression up front prevents major revisions later and ensures all subsequent steps move with confidence in the desired direction.

Colour blocking Loose lines define forms precisely, locking in anatomy, drapery and architecture. Large, flat colour blocks are then applied to organise zones for painting, keeping the silhouette’s clarity intact. This stage prioritises readability and proportion, making later rendering more fluid and focused.

Detailing and texture Following the sketch’s guidance, finer elements such as hair strands, metallic shine and fabric folds are rendered. Decorative motifs and golden accents enrich the visual focus. Each detail is integrated to enhance balance, leading to an image that feels polished yet fluid.

If you need the tools for digital art, see our guides to the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.