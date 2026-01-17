How to paint Greek mythology with drama (and accuracy)

Alexander Leskinen shows how he paints a stormy environment featuring harpies, the winged messengers of Zeus.

Digital artwork of a Greek harpy
(Image credit: Alexander Leskinen)

This illustration was created for a zine on ancient Greek mythology, so it was important to adhere to the canonical depiction of harpies in Greek art and ensure the image aligned with how ancient Greeks envisioned these characters, avoiding pop-culture distortions.

Harpies are bird-like messengers of Zeus, sent by the Olympian ruler to punish humans for their crimes. They embody sudden gusts of wind that carry away human souls. I decided to depict them bathing in a storm. I emphasised the strong wind through flowing hair and tunics.

01. Working up the idea

Images from an art tutorial by Alexander Leskinen

(Image credit: Alexander Leskinen)

I always start my illustrations by putting down tonal masses and rhythms. I quickly create several compositional drafts using spots and rhythms.

At the second stage, I refine one of the preferred options with minor adjustments, and at the third stage I go on to develop the overall vision and idea of the illustration in black and white.

02. Moving into colour

Images from an art tutorial by Alexander Leskinen

(Image credit: Alexander Leskinen)

I create several colour variations using the black-and-white sketch and layer blending modes to select colours. I settle on a cooler option because it adds more tension and better suits the character’s design.

I place the colour contrast at the periphery, near the horizon line, so that the colour contrast opposes the tonal contrast in the upper part of the composition.