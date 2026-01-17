How to paint Greek mythology with drama (and accuracy)

This illustration was created for a zine on ancient Greek mythology, so it was important to adhere to the canonical depiction of harpies in Greek art and ensure the image aligned with how ancient Greeks envisioned these characters, avoiding pop-culture distortions.

Harpies are bird-like messengers of Zeus, sent by the Olympian ruler to punish humans for their crimes. They embody sudden gusts of wind that carry away human souls. I decided to depict them bathing in a storm. I emphasised the strong wind through flowing hair and tunics.

The sharp light from a lightning flash was meant to make the image more tense and dramatic. I directed the gaze of the nearest harpy towards the viewer, as if the viewer were seeking shelter from a severe storm by the seashore and accidentally stumbled upon the carefree, bathing harpies.

I chose a dark tone for the illustration to emphasise the grim nature of these characters. The colour scheme consists of cool shades with a slight warm contrast on the horizon, caused by the setting sun.

01. Working up the idea

(Image credit: Alexander Leskinen)

I always start my illustrations by putting down tonal masses and rhythms. I quickly create several compositional drafts using spots and rhythms.

At the second stage, I refine one of the preferred options with minor adjustments, and at the third stage I go on to develop the overall vision and idea of the illustration in black and white.

02. Moving into colour

(Image credit: Alexander Leskinen)

I create several colour variations using the black-and-white sketch and layer blending modes to select colours. I settle on a cooler option because it adds more tension and better suits the character’s design.

I place the colour contrast at the periphery, near the horizon line, so that the colour contrast opposes the tonal contrast in the upper part of the composition.