The fitness branding world is full of aggressive 'grindset' phrases that can grow exhausting pretty fast, often becoming more mean than motivational. Putting a refreshing spin on this tired trope is Virgin Active, with its powerful new campaign calling out toxic fitness culture.

With its minimalist billboard ads and powerful copy, the brand demonstrates how simple design can have a huge visual impact. Going against the grain to empower its audience, Virgin Active's new campaign is a candid reminder that self-care is a vital part of the health journey.

(Image credit: Virgin Active/We Are Pi)

In line with World Mental Health Day and the UK’s Royal Parks Half Marathon, the billboard ads were seen across the UK, rewriting old fitness mantras that can lead to wellness burnout. Created in collaboration with We Are Pi, the designs literally rewrite the narrative, turning aggressive phrases like "no pain no gain" into a progressive message that focuses on "gain" and positive reinforcement.

Embellished with the campaign mantra 'Leave the Cult, Join the Club', each ad motivates its audience with a refreshingly real, affirmative tone that feels inclusive to all. “We recognise that many people are tired of chasing wellness ideals that feel unattainable or don’t fit their lives," says Virgin Active's group chief marketing officer, Andy Tomkins. "With this campaign, we want to inspire people to approach their fitness with curiosity and a sense of kindness towards themselves.”

(Image credit: Virgin Active/We Are Pi)

Wellness looks different for everyone, and it’s madness that the loudest voices in fitness still sound like drill sergeants. It takes a brave client to turn that on its head – but by using humour instead of pressure, Virgin Active is helping tackle the toxic messages that have become the norm in the wellness industry,” adds Rick Chant, ECD at We Are Pi.

(Image credit: Virgin Active/We Are Pi)

