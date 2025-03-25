"There is a fundamental shift happening in society": Puma's bold new campaign flips script on sports advertising

The brand's playful new ad is all about getting high.

This month, sportswear brand Puma signalled a bold strategic shift in its advertising approach with the launch of a global campaign titled Go Wild. The uplifting and playful campaign taps into the "growing demand for sport to be a space for self-expression, enjoyment, and cultural connection—especially amongst Gen Z."

Backed by a 40% increase in advertising spend compared to 2024, the Go Wild campaign is a big deal for Puma. At the centre of the campaign sits a video set to Afroman’s Because I Got High song, featuring people running – and experiencing the joy of the 'runner's high'. Like all of the best ads, it's playful and subversive in equal measure.

