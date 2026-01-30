Julien Delval is a French artist who studied fine art before becoming an illustrator and creating visuals for RPGs and books. After a stint in comics and board games, mainly with Days of Wonder, he now dedicates his time to personal paintings, supported by the Daniel Maghen Gallery in Paris.

Using acrylics on canvas or wood (see our pick of the best acrylic paints if you need supplies), he takes inspiration from ancient civilisations, mythological worlds and European painting traditions to create epic, narrative-driven compositions that suggest stories beyond the canvas. Below, he talks us through four examples of his work.

Acanthus People

(Image credit: Julien Delval)

“I wanted to create a procession of fairies as a tribute to Victorian painters of this genre, while also adding a touch of Brian Froud’s style. I used the shape of the ornamental acanthus leaf to create fantastical creatures.”

The Flight of Atlantis

(Image credit: Julien Delval)

“A fisherman, straight out of a Turner painting, witnesses the launch of this Atlantean structure. It all started with a very small sketch that I liked.”

The Wreckers

(Image credit: Julien Delval)

“This was a mix between King Kong’s island and Jason and the Argonauts, and a desire to paint a raging sea.”

The Last Departure

(Image credit: Julien Delval)

“This painting stems from a desire to depict perspectives and a vast, deserted city. Is the flying ship carrying away the last inhabitants?”