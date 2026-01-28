Is the Doomsday Clock the most important design of our time?

Members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists unveil the Doomsday Clock, now set to 85 seconds to midnight, at a news conference in Washington DC

This month, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved the hands of the Doomsday Clock to 85 seconds before midnight. This symbolically marks the closest our planet has ever been to annihilation.

As Russia's war in Ukraine grinds on, nuclear tensions simmer, climate chaos accelerates and AI races ahead without guardrails, this simple image of a clock face – four dots marking five minute intervals, a stark hand creeping toward 12 – has become one of the most universally recognised symbols on Earth.

For nearly eight decades, one piece of graphic design has served as humanity's threat barometer, translating complex geopolitical dangers into an instantly comprehensible visual metaphor. It's appeared in everything from Iron Maiden songs to Watchmen comics, from academic papers to countless news headlines.

But does it actually work? Can a piece of graphic design – even a very clever one by a famous graphic designer – make any difference to the existential threats bearing down on us?

How it began

To answer that question, let's start with the origin story. Originally, the Doomsday Clock emerged from panic.

In 1947, landscape artist Martyl Langsdorf was commissioned to design a cover for the newly minted Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists magazine. Her husband, Alexander Langsdorf Jr., had worked on the Manhattan Project, and she'd witnessed first-hand the desperation among scientists who'd helped create the atomic bomb. They were desperate to communicate the dangers of this deadly new technology.

The original Doomsday Clock design, featured on the June 1947 edition of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (Image credit: Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

"It was a panicky time," Langsdorf recalled decades later. "The scientists wanted to inform the public." She landed on a clock because it perfectly captured that sense of urgency: the countdown, the race against time, the finite window before catastrophe. She set it at seven minutes to midnight: not through a formally calculated metric, but as an editorial choice rather than, because "it seemed the right time on the page... it suited my eye."

That aesthetic choice proved inspired. The clock made its debut on the June 1947 issue and never left. When the Soviet Union tested its first atomic bomb in 1949, the Bulletin's editor moved the hands forward to three minutes to midnight.

Why it works

From a design perspective, the Doomsday Clock is remarkably economical. Four dots. Two hands. The universal language of time-telling. It requires no explanation, transcends language barriers, and delivers its message with brutal clarity: time is running out.

But its real genius lies in what it doesn't show. There's no dial reading "safe" or "dangerous," no complex infographic attempting to quantify nuclear megatonnage or carbon emissions. Just that relentless movement toward twelve o'clock. Midnight. The end. This ambiguity has proven surprisingly durable. In 2007, the Bulletin expanded the Clock's remit beyond nuclear weapons to include climate change, biological threats and AI.