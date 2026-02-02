Ari Targownik is a US-based artist who paints sci-fi, horror and fantasy-themed work.

His personal artworks sometimes border on the surreal, and they often aren't sketched out in advance. Instead, Ari starts painting in Photoshop and simply sees what emerges (see our guide to digital art software and our roundup of Photoshop tutorials).

Below the artist introduces us to four of his pieces. You can find more inspiration in our other features on digital artists.

Welcome

(Image credit: Ari Targownik)

“Although this piece is sci-fi themed, I wanted it to evoke a feeling of horror. I also enjoy painting strange, organic forms.”

Lavashaper

(Image credit: Ari Targownik)

“This is a mix of sci-fi and fantasy, as well as the organic and mechanical”.

Undersea Lord

(Image credit: Ari Targownik)

“A motif that I often repeat is dominating or imposing characters, often illuminated by strong, top down lighting. This approach is both dramatic and a lot of fun to paint.”

Tomb

(Image credit: Ari Targownik)

Ari created several pieces inspired by Egyptian art after studying it at a museum. Egyptian work was also an early influence on H.R. Giger, he notes.