Musical artist Fred Again... is embarking on his USB002 world tour, and with it comes a visual identity that defies expectations. Built for simplicity and scalability, the tour visuals triumph in their stripped-back design, proving that clarity can cut through the noise and be just as powerful as flashy visuals.

When it comes to celebrity brands, we're often swept up in the excitement of teasers, merch and album art. While tour visuals don't get nearly the same level of love, the USB002 tour visual identity proves that resisting loud, garish hype can be the key to standing out in today's music sphere.

Created by strategy and design studio Explorers Club, the USB002 world tour identity is rooted in clarity. "Simple visuals become tools; they’re easy for people to activate, remix, and carry forward," explains Aaron Skipper, creative director at Explorers Club. "For us, strategy and design are inseparable. The system needed to move at the same speed as the tour and the audience. Simplicity was what allowed that to happen."

"Single-use visuals are fixed in time, whereas systems can be reactive in real-time. The USB002 identity was designed to create consistency without sacrificing humanity or character. As new shows are announced, the identity continues to evolve, mirroring the ongoing relationship between Fred and his audience," Aaron adds.

Simple by design, the campaign was engineered for fan engagement, launching with a simple yet striking 30-foot flag installation in Glasgow, which was then reworked for each tour stop. With fans sharing their city's flag variation, the campaign spread organically, making the audience collaborators. "When the audience carries the work forward, that’s when it feels most meaningful," Aaron explains.

"For USB002, the audience was part of the identity. The flag only really came alive once it was held, photographed, and shared by the crowd. Each version was bespoke to its city, marking the location and creating a shared point of recognition for everyone at the show.

We started by understanding Fred’s world and how his fans experience live music, the rituals, the energy, and how they want to be spoken to in those moments. Brands can learn a lot from that approach: start with behaviour, understanding the audience’s world, then build the identity around it."

Creating a flexible system requires a specific approach to create a succinct identity that still leaves room for play. "It starts with strategy defining behaviour, with design acting as its translation. When you’re clear on how something should exist and operate in the world, flexibility becomes a natural outcome," Aaron explains.

"For USB002, that clarity allowed the system to move across a broad spectrum, from practical tour information to more expressive moments like the flag and large-scale installations. The core idea stayed intact while adapting to different formats, scales, and cities."

It wasn't a project without challenges, as Aaron explains, the team worked at a rapid pace to keep up with the tour. "We were working to fast, weekly turnarounds for media deadlines while still creating bespoke work for each city. The simplicity of the system, paired with an instinctive, trust-led collaboration, is what allowed us to thrive in that environment."

For more creative inspiration, check out what Fred again..’s tour and album launch can teach brands or take a look at the best band logos of all time.