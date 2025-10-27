5 celebrity brands that are nailing it, and what we can learn from them

Brands owned by celebrities are no longer just vanity projects or ways to keep out of work celebrities busy, many of them are successful business endeavours. And even more than that, these brands are doing so well that other brands can learn from them.

Here, we look at some of the best celebrity owned brands and Richard Edwards, founder and CEO of Vibra Media, shares what lessons we can glean from them.

01. Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is centred around inclusivity, filling a gap in the market by introducing a range of makeup with over 40 shades, appealing to customers who had often been forgotten in the past.

With marketing campaigns celebrating diversity across gender, race and culture, Fenty Beauty has sparked an emotional connection with its audience, all based around inclusivity and representation.

“Rihanna identified an underserved audience and turned inclusivity into a non-negotiable principle of her brand,” says Richard. “What made it so successful was that it was something Rihanna really cared about, rather than being just a cynical business move. Fenty built loyalty by making consumers feel seen, which is the most powerful kind of marketing you can achieve.”

The lesson? Make inclusivity key, and practice what you preach.

02. Rhode by Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber's Rhode catapulted into our lives in 2022 and has since become a social media sensation. With its pared back packaging and no-fuss skincare routine, it captures the 'clean girl' aesthetic perfectly.

Hailey's consistent Instagram presence has helped it stay front and centre of people's minds.

“Rhode’s marketing thrives on consistency,” says Richard. “Every touchpoint, from packaging to product photography, reflects the same calming, minimal design. This visual discipline reinforces the brand’s promise of simplicity and builds subconscious trust with consumers.”

The lesson here is that simplicity and consistency are key.

03. Kylie Cosmetics By Kylie Jenner

(Image credit: Kylie Cosmetics)

Before every influencer worth their salt started a brand, Kylie Jenner showed us all how it's done. She used her social following to turn her story into a product narrative (“I was insecure about my lips, so I created Lip Kits”).

Her viral lip kits sold out in minutes and sparked a social media storm that cemented her as one of the earliest success stories in the influencer-to-brand pipeline.

“Kylie had that first-mover advantage,” explains Richard. “She monetised her online presence before influencer marketing became formulaic. By blurring the line between personal authenticity and commercial storytelling, she created an entirely new business model that others have been chasing ever since.”

It may be hard to emulate now that everyone's got on the bandwagon, but if you can be first to something, you may be onto a winner.

04. SKIMS By Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS' identity revolves around three simple pillars: confidence, comfort and inclusivity. This is reflected in everything from the brand's neutral tones and body positive campaigns to inclusive sizing and celebrity collaborations.

“Every campaign feels unmistakably ‘SKIMS,’ no matter the product or demographic,” says Richards. “That kind of coherence doesn’t happen by accident; it’s the result of strategic clarity and consistent execution over time.”

SKIMS shows once more the power of consistency in branding.

Teremana Tequila By Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

(Image credit: Teremana Tequila)

Teremana Tequila is all about storytelling rooted in authenticity.

Marketed as 'the tequila of the people', the brand emphasises traditional craftsmanship, sustainability, and community, with Johnson frequently sharing behind-the-scenes footage of agave harvesting and family-style gatherings. The brand’s mantra, 'spirit of the earth,' perfectly aligns with this vision.

“What makes Teremana stand out is its human approach,” notes Richard. “The Rock’s branding is all about gratitude, connection, and transparency. Consumers don’t feel sold to; they feel invited to be part of a shared experience. That emotional resonance drives repeat loyalty more effectively than traditional advertising.”