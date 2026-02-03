Kanal's brand identity is marvellously abstract

Brussels has a brand new cultural destination, and with it comes a complete brand world built for the future. Set to be an ever-evolving institution for art, architecture, performance, and food, Kanal is an ambitious reinvention of stuffy cultural institution design, embracing fluidity, inclusivity and dynamism.

While the best rebrands have heritage to shape their identity, creating a new brand from scratch is no mean feat. From logo design to motion and sound, Kanal's immersive identity thrives in its evolving ambiguity, proving that branding can be a multisensory experience.

Created by Base Design, Kanal's new identity is shaped by the city and its community, inspiring the design "in a way that is open, plural, and in constant evolution,” says Yves Goldstein, general director at Kanal. "We’re not presenting a finished institution, but a cultural project in motion – one that listens, adapts and grows with its audiences,” he explains.

(Image credit: Base Design)

“It is a brand rooted in dialogue, movement and long-term civic relevance,” adds Kana's communications director, Dieter Vanthournout. Described as a "holistic, multisensory brand universe," the brand is much more than flashy visuals, tapping into motion, sound, rhythm, tone and behaviour to influence how Kanal acts and evolves.

Highlights of the new identity include a fresh sound identity co-created with Kiosk Radio, bringing a sense of immersion to the brand. In tandem with Kanal's core philosophy, “Flow and Overflow”, the multisensory design encompasses the brand's ever-evolving nature, embracing the rhythm of diversity and imperfection. “This project involved creating a brand for a cultural organism rather than a conventional institution,” says Dimitri Jeurissen, founding partner and executive creative director at Base Design.

