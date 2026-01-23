Is Canva’s cringey Gen Z mode secretly genius?

Love it or loathe it, Canva has become a staple for creatives seeking a quick and simple design platform. Shedding the sexy yet stuffy branding of leading graphic design software like Adobe and Figma, Canva's latest tool embraces its playful, user-friendly image with its new "Chronically Online" mode.

Engineered for Gen Z, the fully functional language setting translates the platform into full internet slang, positioning Canva as the antithesis of corporate, industry-standard software. Is it gimmicky? Yes, but Canva understands its place, showing an eagerness to adapt with the emerging generation of creatives escaping the confines of traditional design.

(Image credit: Canva)

Canva's new "Chronically Online" mode is a response to the increased use of Gen Z slang permeating into mainstream culture. Built for the internet native community that grew up online, the new language style acts as a shortcut to creativity, transforming every button, tooltip, and AI chat into internet vocabulary.

Located under the languages section, English (chronically online) demonstrates Canva's willingness to embrace its user-friendly appeal. While many industry professionals may turn their noses up at the platform, Canva's accessible, Zoomer-oriented appeal has its purpose, with Gen Z set to make up a third of the global workforce by 2030.

(Image credit: Canva)

As a Gen Z fluent in both English and English (chronically online), I find Canva's new addition novel at best (and cringe-inducing at worst). The ever-shifting nature of internet slang means this feature will be stale before it's even had a chance to thrive, but I admire that Canva isn't trying to be the next Adobe. The brand knows exactly what it is, and it's this unpretentiousness that makes it so appealing to the masses.

For more creative news, check out Canva's 2026 trend predictions or check out our Canva Pro review.