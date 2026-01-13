Peligoni's new identity is making me dream of holidays

Peligoni is a club by the sea on the Greek island of Zakynthos, with watersports, restaurants and activities for all ages. Visitors can stay in unique villas tucked away in the surrounding hills. It sounds absolutely dreamy, and the club (known previously as The Peligoni Club) needed a brand that would cut through the competition and stand out for what makes it special: its uniqueness.

Funnily enough, that uniqueness was holding it back as Peligoni's offer was confusing to new customers. Was it only for families? What's included? Is it members only? Brand agency Without challenged all this and instead stripped Peligoni back to one clear, core idea: summer freedom.

First of all, the agency decided to tweak the name from The Peligoni Club to just Peligoni, reflecting what guests actually call it.

The idea of summer freedom and laidback, barefoot luxury oozes throughout the new brand, with its fresh new logo that feels hand-rendered, and taglines such as 'summer freedom since 1989' and 'summer home of the carefree' – I particularly enjoy the 'summer freedom since 1989' shaped like a spiral (or perhaps, a shell or wave).

Is this a contender for our best rebrands list?

Typography is relaxed, informal and moulded by the water, while the colour palette screams gorgeous Greek retreat – with its inspiration from the club's surroundings being given a faded hue, as if by the sun.

In terms of art direction and photography, there isn't a staged shot in sight, and instead there are fun moments with real guests, including images shot by guests on disposable cameras.

To inform all of this, the Without team went to Peligoni to experience the club for themselves. After months of immersion with the team and guests, Without realised that it didn't need to reinvent anything, but rather capture the Peligoni magic for new customers to discover.