This dazzling rebrand makes cleaning actually look like fun (yes, really)

A cleaning brand popular on TikTok has had a visual identity refresh courtesy of Brandon, and it's fun, fresh and full of character.

Many household cleaning brands focus on the products' ability to do the job, but Brandon saw Fabulosa as more of a lifestyle brand – one that celebrates the joy in the process of cleaning and creating a dirt-free, happy home. This thought process led them to create a new design strategy for Fabulosa: 'turn your to-do into ta-da!'.

The new look is full of fun touches, including sparkly cherries, glittery rainbow drops and brightly dressed people who look like they're having a whale of a time. Could this be a contender for our best rebrands list?

(Image credit: Fabulosa)

Brandon reworked the brand mark, which sits in a gold circle and looks as if it's just stepped in from the '80s. The colour palette is designed for standout amongst competitors, with a hot pink ownable to Fabulosa (though it does remind me of Vanish), gold adding some glitz, white to give some breathing space and yellow for an extra pop of positivity.

Patterns are used to create 3D environment backdrops, including geometric tiles in a reference to bathrooms, and graphical prints in a nod to wallpapered living spaces.