The Guggenheim’s new logo is a modern masterpiece

News
By
published

Enduring heritage gets a contemporary glow up.

Guggenheim new brand identity
(Image credit: Pentagram/Guggenheim)

Since its conception in 1939, the Guggenheim Museum has grown to become a global cultural brand, evolving with an increasing need for a strong unified visual identity. Aligning its historic vision and creative values across its four locations, the Guggenheim has unveiled a powerful new brand celebrating its enduring heritage with a refined contemporary flair.

The best rebrands are a celebration of a brand's identity and Guggenheim's new visuals are no different, spotlighting a unique global brand built upon artistic and architectural brilliance. With an authoritative new logo, refined typography and a unified brand voice, the Guggenheim has been re-energised as a creative space for all with contemporary culture at its core.

Image 1 of 5
Guggenheim new visual identity
(Image credit: Pentagram/Guggenheim)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles