Delightful new London Museum logo lands with a splat

Museum logos are rarely this much fun.

The Museum of London has revealed a new visual identity to accompany its new name (it's now simply London Museum), and at its heart is one of the most fun logo designs we've seen for a while. Because how many other logos involve a pigeon doing a glitter poo?

Designed with Uncommon Creative Studio, the characterful and distinctive new logo is designed to represent "a symbol of London’s dualities," – and like all of the best logos, it's a little deeper than it first appears. 

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

