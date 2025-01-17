Trump's new presidential portrait signals a provocative branding U-turn

It’s a far cry from the smiles of 2017.

Donald Trump's official presidential portrait has dropped and I'm not alone in thinking it looks a little familiar. It's no secret that the soon-to-be president has embraced his viral mugshot (even turning it into 2024 presidential election merch) and it seems the trend has continued with this new portrait that appears to replicate the same brooding glare.

In 2025, Trump's presidential branding is a far cry from the smiling demeanour of his 2017 portrait. The shift to this serious portraiture style marks a turn in his audacious celebrity-esque brand to a more subdued and austere exterior – perhaps an omen for his future in power.

