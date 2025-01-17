Trump's new presidential portrait signals a provocative branding U-turn

Donald Trump's official presidential portrait has dropped and I'm not alone in thinking it looks a little familiar. It's no secret that the soon-to-be president has embraced his viral mugshot (even turning it into 2024 presidential election merch) and it seems the trend has continued with this new portrait that appears to replicate the same brooding glare.

In 2025, Trump's presidential branding is a far cry from the smiling demeanour of his 2017 portrait. The shift to this serious portraiture style marks a turn in his audacious celebrity-esque brand to a more subdued and austere exterior – perhaps an omen for his future in power.

🚨 JUST IN: The official portrait of the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. TrumpThis goes HARD 🔥Total mugshot vibes 😏 pic.twitter.com/EE7mprv05gJanuary 16, 2025

While the 2025 portrait marks a shift in Trump's public persona, it only reinforces him as the centre of his branding. Whether a reclamation of his mugshot or a coincidental parallel, the solemn look of the new portrait is a statement of defiance against the typical presidential portraits often conveying optimism and pride. The downward turn of his face paired with the underlit photography creates a glowering authority – a new unrelenting era for Trump.

It's hard to ignore the similarities between Trump's infamous mugshot and the new portrait. From a branding perspective, it suggests a calculated reclamation of his past criminality – a recontextualisation from powerlessness to power. To some, it may signify strength, and to others a deliberate middle finger to his opposers. In essence, it's the very foundation of Donald Trump's brand – an unwavering stubbornness now immortalised in portraiture.

