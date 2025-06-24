Recommended reading

MrBeast just found a way to make YouTube thumbnails even more obnoxious

Just add AI.

One of MrBeast's recent thumbnail images, for a video titled 'Watch This Video To Feed 1 Person In Need'

Is there anything worse than YouTube thumbnails? Shocked faces, dodgy Photoshop and oversaturated colours have plagued the homepage for years, with influencers seemingly competing to create the most obnoxious preview images possible. And now, YouTube star MrBeast has found a way to make them even more objectionable.

The YouTuber this week announced a new AI YouTube thumbnail generator, created in collaboration with his own company, Viewstats. But the tool has prompted a swift backlash, mostly thanks, yep, unauthorised replication of artists' work. (Don't fancy using AI? Check out our guide to the best fonts for thumbnails.)

